The writing had always been on the wall, or at least the comments section of my report cards. My kindergarten teacher noted that although I was perhaps her most gifted student, I was too serious and diligent at that age, and didn’t play enough. “Sassy” was written on most of my subsequent report cards. My grades were consistently exceptional, as was my classroom participation, but I was “sassy,” the post-civil rights equivalent of “uppity.” The mixed feedback was confounding: Speak more, speak up, speak less ….

When I was accepted to Bronx, all of the adults in my life were elated, we’d made it—but I was devastated to leave my best friends and my first boyfriend, who stayed at our zoned school, or went on to other specialized programs.

Geography and culture were the biggest, initial obstacles to blending in there. My overprotective black and Puerto Rican parents were already freaking out about sending me to another borough every day; the last thing they were going to do was let me sleep over at my cool, white friends’ houses in Manhattan. I had to turn down every invitation I received the first semester of school and, eventually, they stopped coming.

I also remember two instances when white male teachers screamed at me in physically threatening ways that reduced me to tears. Once it was because I spoke too loudly in class. (I guess black voices carry.) The other time I repeated a joke that an Asian friend told, something “sassy” but unserious about being too emotional to handle class. When I began to leave—I thought obviously in jest—I was again screamed at, within an inch of my face, and forced to leave, shaking, as my stunned classmates—including my Asian friend—watched.

Perhaps I should feel lucky that I wasn’t suspended, changing the trajectory of my academic life, which happens all too often to students of color and black children in particular. I remember being more scared and confused than incensed, as I didn’t have the language or perspective to understand where this antagonism was coming from. I couldn’t see the intruder I was to this space. I couldn’t see that I was the inconvenient interruption of race in the school day, and that I was going to continually pay for that. A sense of my seemingly inherent unlikability started to congeal.

My disorientation was compounded by the fact that I didn’t have black female teachers to ask for support. My mother, who grew up in a neighborhood where most of the women looked like her, could never understand my low self-esteem, which—she told me—was the most unwarranted case she had ever seen.

I did have one black teacher in high school, a man, and my friends would tease me because they saw me as his pet. While it’s true that he would encourage me to speak up more than other students, I remember thinking he felt as much relief that I was in his classroom as I did. He, too, was the other in that space. I wasn’t his pet; I was his lifeline.