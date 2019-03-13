“I don’t like many of Tucker Carlson’s ideas. As I’ve written at length, I think his embrace of victimhood populism is bad for the nation and bad for the conservative movement,” he wrote. “I find his brand of right-wing outrage journalism tiresome and destructive in its own right. But we should respond to his arguments with arguments of our own. We should debate him on the air and in print. And if we don’t like his show, we can change the channel. Our nation cannot maintain its culture of free speech if we continue to reward those who seek to destroy careers rather than rebut ideas. And when you reward a Media Matters search-and-destroy fishing expedition with calls for boycotts or reprisals, then you are doing your part to destroy debate. It’s vengeful. It’s cowardly. And it’s exactly the online world that spiteful partisans want to build.”

French is not alone in pushing back against “search-and-destroy” expeditions.

The leftist writer Freddie deBoer, who coined the phrase offense archaeology, once complained about the same phenomenon as it manifested in intra-left debates:

The woke world is a world of snitches, informants, rats. Go to any space concerned with social justice and what will you find? Endless surveillance. Everybody is to be judged. Everyone is under suspicion. Everything you say is to be scoured, picked over, analyzed for any possible offense. Everyone’s a detective in the Division of Problematics, and they walk the beat 24/7. You search and search for someone Bad doing Bad Things, finding ways to indict writers and artists and ordinary people for something, anything. That movie that got popular? Give me a few hours and 800 words. I’ll get you your indictments. That’s what liberalism is, now — the search for baddies doing bad things, like little offense archaeologists, digging deeper and deeper to find out who’s Good and who’s Bad.”

The podcast Invisibilia produced a haunting episode on a deep-digging tactic used to destroy a private individual in a tiny subculture. And political observers with a long memory will remember Andrew Breitbart delighting in it, to the consternation of his critics, as when he bragged about obtaining old video of Barack Obama. “We are going to vet him from his college days,” he told CPAC in 2012. As it turned out, there was nothing to the video. But imagine, for the sake of argument, that this satirical Key & Peele sketch—in which Obama smokes pot and community-organizes an “inspirational” college party—was real. Would the country be well served by debating something so irrelevant, even if the subject of the material was a sitting president?

The question will become more germane with each election, until all our presidents will have come of age at a time when digital surveillance was everywhere. A return to monarchy might be preferable to parsing the Google histories of the major party nominees of the 2030s, especially if Kanye West is among them.