On Wednesday, the Senate passed a resolution directing the president to end American participation in a foreign war—but not the one in Iraq, Syria, or Afghanistan.

The relevant conflict is in Yemen. Despite campaigning on an “America first” foreign policy, President Donald Trump has the U.S. military participating in a civil war there, supporting a Sunni-aligned coalition led by Saudi Arabia. A coalition bombing campaign has killed thousands of innocent civilians, while efforts to blockade the country’s ports have put millions at risk of starvation.

Fifty-four senators voted “to remove U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities in or affecting Yemen within 30 days unless Congress authorizes a later withdrawal date, issues a declaration of war, or specifically authorizes the use of the Armed Forces.” All Democrats back the resolution, as do the Republicans Mike Lee, Rand Paul, Todd Young, Lisa Murkowski, Steve Daines, Jerry Moran, and Susan Collins.

The full roll call is here.

“Congress is one step closer to withdrawing U.S. forces from an unauthorized war,” Senator Bernie Sanders stated. “We are reasserting the constitutional authority of the U.S. Congress in terms of war-making.” The House is expected to approve the resolution soon, unlike the last time the Senate passed a bill of this sort, when then-Speaker Paul Ryan prevented it from coming up for a House vote.