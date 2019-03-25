In 2013, Democratic activists filed their first lawsuits against the maps drawn by Republicans. That began an endless parade of litigation, with arguments changing at every iteration but the end goal remaining the same: to convince a court to draw new maps that favor Democrats.

Having successfully litigated against the Democratic majority under a racial gerrymander claim a decade before, legislative Republicans understood well the power of lawsuits to dismantle preferred maps. And so we set out to avoid losing the same sorts of racial gerrymander lawsuits as defendants that we had won years earlier as plaintiffs.

According to federal Judge Roger Gregory, we actually tried too hard.

The Voting Rights Act prescribes a remedy for states where the preferred candidates of minority voters cannot win because non-minority voters overwhelmingly choose a different candidate. The remedy is to draw electoral districts with more minority voters than non-minority voters—“majority-minority” districts.

So that’s what we did. We drew majority-minority districts, all but ensuring minority-preferred candidates would win those seats. Why? Because that’s what the Voting Rights Act required.

In fact, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that interpretation just two years before we drew the maps. “Only when a geographically compact group of minority voters could form a majority in a single-member district” has the court’s criteria been met, Justice Anthony Kennedy wrotefor the majority. We also pre-cleared our maps with the U.S. Department of Justice, led at the time by Eric Holder, which approved them.

But we still lost the case. That’s because Judge Gregory reasoned that, despite the evidence we produced, racially polarized voting in North Carolina wasn’t bad enough to require the majority-minority districts that we drew. Indeed, a judge from the same court wrote, “I find nothing flagrant or nefarious as to the legislature’s efforts here.”

But the court also wrote that the maps would have been acceptable if “politics, not race, was the driving factor.” It only ruled the maps unconstitutional because “the Court is not persuaded that the redistricting was purely a politically driven affair.”

Federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have long held that political considerations are fair game, and maps produced based on those considerations are perfectly legal.

Having just been faulted by a federal court for unnecessarily using racial data, and instructed by that and other courts that political considerations are just fine, we set out to make it clear to the world that we relied on traditional criteria, including politics—not race—when redrawing the maps at Gregory’s order. Direct court instruction and the law told us that doing so would end the matter.

Thus Representative David Lewis’s line about political considerations in redistricting. In context, that quote covers two principles. First, politics is a legal consideration, while race sometimes is not. The map in question used politics, and not race. Second, the map could have been more favorable to Republicans—11 to two instead of 10 to three—had we ignored the other traditional redistricting criteria, including compactness and contiguity.

And then, in 2016, the same Democratic activists filed another lawsuit, this time arguing that considering politics during redistricting is, in fact, unconstitutional. In an odd bit of legal gymnastics, the federal court of jurisdiction agreed with that argument, apparently contradicting its own decision earlier that year.

Before pouncing on one sentence, consider this backstory first. You don’t have to agree with us on the merits, but don’t demonize us based on 35 words and no context.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Senator Ralph Hise chairs the N.C. Senate Committee on Redistricting.