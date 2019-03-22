In a second, high-profile case, Kavanaugh’s presidential name-dropping took a turn. Nielsen v. Preap considered several provisions of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 (IIRIRA), which imposed tighter restrictions on immigration. The Court held that IIRIRA did not require that certain aliens held in federal custody should be entitled to a bond hearing. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion, which was joined by Chief Justice Roberts, and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh.

The newest member of the Court wrote a brief concurrence. He offered several reasons why the majority opinion was “narrow.” In the penultimate paragraph of his opinion, Kavanaugh wrote, “[t]he issue before us is entirely statutory and requires our interpretation of the strict 1996 illegal-immigration law [IIRIRA] passed by Congress and signed by President Clinton.” President Clinton signed the Republican-sponsored bill into law on September 30, 1996—shortly before he stood for re-election—as part of his first-term pivot to the center.

I have no doubt that Kavanaugh’s intent here was as innocuous as in Rimini. But the implication was very different: The Court was not being “strict” towards immigrants, a bipartisan Congress and Clinton were being “strict” towards immigrants. In other words, don’t blame us for interpreting the law in a tough fashion; even a Democrat was fine with it.

Clinton signed another contentious bill nine days earlier. On September 21, 1996, he approved the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which limited the federal definition of marriage to one man and one woman. Nearly two decades later, the Supreme Court would declare DOMA unconstitutional in United States v. Windsor. Justice Anthony Kennedy’s majority opinion found that the “principle purpose” behind those who approved the law was “a bare desire to harm” gays and lesbians.

Roberts dissented in Windsor. He contended that there was “hardly enough” evidence to show that the “342 Representatives and 85 Senators who voted for it, and the President who signed it” were motivated by bigotry. Of course, Roberts’s specificity made it easy to figure out that Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly favored DOMA, and that a popular Democratic president signed it into law.

But Roberts was right to omit the president’s name. (In 2013, Clinton claimed that he only signed DOMA to prevent a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage, though there is no evidence to support that revisionism.) And Roberts’s silence seems to be the majority rule. In more than 300 decisions where the Supreme Court referred to the president who signed a bill into law, about a dozen named him.

Recently, there was a significant case in which it was essential to name the president: Trump v. Hawaii. The travel ban litigation turned almost entirely on the words and deeds of one person. Accordingly, Roberts’s majority opinion mentioned the president by name once, and only once: “Shortly after taking office, President Trump signed Executive Order No. 13769, Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States.” The remainder of the majority opinion only referred to “the President.” Once again, Roberts struck the right tone. “[W]e must consider not only the statements of a particular President,” he wrote, “but also the authority of the Presidency itself.” The case wasn’t personalized to Trump, even though the case was all about Trump.