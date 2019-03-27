Conor Friedersdorf: What progressives can learn from Avenatti’s mistake

Prudent people don’t try to extort gigantic corporations or their well-connected lawyers. The Boies Schiller lawyers, very predictably, contacted the FBI, which promptly arranged to record further interactions with Avenatti. Those recordings were crucial to the case against Avenatti for two reasons. First, without recordings, it would be the Boies Schiller lawyers’ word against Avenatti’s about what he said. Lawyers are nobody’s favorite witnesses. Second, and more important, the line between legal-settlement demands and criminal extortion can be fuzzy. Could the Boies Schiller lawyers, with the help of the FBI, provoke Avenatti into articulating extortionate threats as unmistakably as possible, and cross far past that line? Judging from the affidavit, they could.

Federal law prohibits threatening to injure the property or reputation of another person unless that person pays. But lawyers routinely tell their adversaries that failure to settle will lead to ruinous publicity. What’s the difference? Under federal law, a demand for money coupled with a threat of bad press is not extortion so long as there is some connection to a legitimate claim. In other words, you can threaten to expose a CEO for sexually harassing your client unless he settles her claim, because there’s a nexus between your demand and your client’s legitimate claim. But you can’t call the CEO and threaten to reveal his extramarital affair unless he pays. (In that latter situation, you’re only on legitimate ground if you represent a client who, for someone reason, has a right to be compensated for that affair.) The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit—which oversees federal courts in Manhattan, where Avenatti is charged—articulated that rule 20 years ago, when a woman attempted to extort $40 million from Bill Cosby by threatening to sell the story that she was his illegitimate daughter.

Avenatti’s initial demands to Nike were not recorded and were apparently somewhat ambiguous; it might have been difficult to prove that they had no connection to a legitimate claim. So it seems as if the FBI and Nike’s lawyers got Avenatti to do what he likes to do most: talk. According to the affidavit, they asked him to explain his position, which he did, extensively and profanely. They asked him whether he would still be demanding $15 million to $25 million for his silence if they agreed to pay his client $1.5 million. At this point, a cautious lawyer—or at least one acquainted with extortion—would have sensed a trap and backed out. But character is destiny, and Avenatti is a bloviator. In a speech peppered with F bombs and feckless bravado, Avenatti allegedly explained that he would take his accusations public unless Nike not only settled his client’s possibly legitimate claim, but also paid him and his confederate tens of millions of dollars. At no point, according to the affidavit, did he articulate any plausible claim of right to that money. Avenatti thus seems to have talked himself from a marginal extortion case into a very strong one.