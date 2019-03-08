Read: Where the Brexit stakes are highest

The Irish economy has recovered strongly, but the Irish political system has not. Each of the two big parties is associated by voters with different rounds of harsh measures. The result: The terrorism-tainted Sinn Féin won almost 10 percent of the vote and 23 seats in the February 2016 election. Neither of the two big parties would do business with Sinn Féin—making it nearly impossible, even with aid from independents and smaller parties, for either major party to form a government.

Eventually the two big parties reached a rickety, temporary deal between themselves. The Brexit vote four months later froze the deal in place—but it also opened sinister temptations.

Ireland’s two main political parties descend from opposing sides in a civil war that took place a century ago. After the First World War, Irish revolutionaries rose against British rule. In 1920, the British offered a compromise peace: a partition of the island between the Protestant majority province of Ulster, or most of it, and the Catholic majority everywhere else. Some revolutionaries accepted partition. Others rejected it. Violence broke out between former comrades. With military aid from Britain, the war was won by the partitionists.

The issues of the 1920s faded a long time ago. But Irish political culture is still shaped by the civil war. The heirs of the partitionists, Fine Gael, are still marked as the political party of compromise with the British. The party founded by the rejectionists, Fianna Fáil, still bears the DNA of unyielding Irish identity.

Following the ancient principle “Only Nixon can go to China,” most of the important steps in the Anglo-Irish peace process since the Anglo-Irish agreement of 1985 have been taken by Fianna Fáil, not Fine Gael.

But what happens if China comes knocking and Nixon is not at home?

The current leader of Fine Gael, Varadkar, personifies the extraordinary cultural changes that had come to Ireland over the past 20 years. In a country that for centuries had sent millions of its children abroad, Varadkar is a son of an immigrant from India. In a country long sustained by ultramontane Catholicism, Varadkar is proudly gay. In a country of conservative folkways, he is a master of social media.

And as the leader of the party associated with accommodation of Britain, Varadkar is the politician who has put on Eoghan Harris’s green jersey in a political strategy to win ultranationalists back from Sinn Féin and gain himself a majority in the next Irish election.

The Irish border has emerged as one of the most difficult of all the separation issues between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Some Euro-skeptical Britons might question whether this difficulty is real or a EU negotiating ploy that conceals other objectives.