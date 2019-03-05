Smith sometimes tried to deflect the charges with humor. When challenged with the content of a papal encyclical that was supposedly incompatible with American democracy and ostensibly would determine his decision-making, he quipped, “Will somebody please tell me what in the hell an encyclical is?”

One of the most sophisticated expositions of the dual-loyalty argument happened in these very pages. In a 1927 article in The Atlantic, a Protestant lawyer named Charles C. Marshall cited various Vatican rulings to prove that Smith would have to defer to the pope: “Here arises the irrepressible conflict. Shall the State or the Roman Catholic Church determine [legal issues]? The Constitution of the United States clearly ordains that the State shall determine the question. The Roman Catholic Church demands for itself the sole right to determine it, and holds that [it is] superior to and supreme over the State.” Smith, he argued, would have to make decisions based on his loyalty to the Church.

Smith responded in The Atlantic with an essay of his own, arguing that the behavior of actual American Catholics bore no resemblance to the scare version conjured from bits of papal encyclicals or the dark chapters of European history. Most important, as governor of New York, he’d never had any trouble putting his loyalty to New Yorkers first. He made the point that was missing from so much of the anti- Catholic literature—and from modern-day discussions about Islam and Judaism and other religions. American Catholics had the capacity to juggle their adherence to church teachings with their love of country. “You seem to think that Catholics must be all alike in mind and in heart, as though they had been poured into and taken out of the same mould. You have no more right to ask me to defend as part of my faith every statement coming from a prelate than I should have to ask you to accept as an article of your religious faith every statement of an Episcopal bishop, or of your political faith every statement of a President of the United States. So little are these matters of the essence of my faith that I, a devout Catholic since childhood, never heard of them until I read your letter.”

In order to dispel the dual-loyalty charge, John F. Kennedy in 1960 came out strongly for separation of church and state. America’s approach to religious liberty guaranteed that dual allegiances could never get traction. “I believe in an America where the separation of church and state is absolute, where no Catholic prelate would tell the president (should he be Catholic) how to act, and no Protestant minister would tell his parishioners for whom to vote,” Kennedy declared. The First Amendment insured that Kennedy would never be tempted to put his faith over his country.