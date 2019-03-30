Most people who retire today get a lump sum from their retirement plan. They then have to guess how to invest it, how long they’ll live, and how much to spend.

Labor and Treasury aren’t much help. It’s not that their employees are insensitive, but retirement security is neither department’s main job. They have different laws to administer and different views about retirement security. Labor’s focus has been on regulating employers who sponsor benefit plans, not the financial services firms that now actually dominate retirement. Treasury’s focus has been on interpreting and implementing a ridiculously complex tax code written increasingly by lobbyists. Both are afraid of offending the financial services industry, so neither agency has ever required even a disclosure of how long your retirement might last as you spend it down. Most of the time, you’re on your own.

Occasionally, one department or the other will step in. In 2015, the Obama Treasury, feeling guilty about being an accomplice to the destruction of retirement security one lump sum at a time, decided to limit the scam: they said companies couldn’t offer these buyouts once an employee had already started receiving their pension. Sadly, Treasury continued to allow it for employees who hadn’t yet started retirement. The current Treasury Department apparently doesn’t even feel that modest pang of guilt. It went back to the old practice of allowing companies to short-change both those who already are living on a pension and those who have yet to retire.

Treasury and Labor often spend more time arguing than working together. (Their congressional oversight committees often don’t see eye-to-eye either.) Where Treasury and Labor do collaborate, however, is to make sure that no one else gets on their turf. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was created in 2010 specifically to help defend the average American from risks hidden in fine print, but Treasury and Labor made sure that the new entity could not regulate any retirement products—easily the most complicated consumer financial products—unless both Treasury and Labor agreed in advance. Thus far, that hasn’t happened.

In Washington protecting your “turf” can be more important than protecting citizens.

You might ask “Where are our elected officials?” Well, they do make speeches about retirement security and sometimes make proposals—though rarely ones that require anyone actually to do anything. Recently, for example, President Trump issued a “retirement security executive order.” It will allow financial-service companies new ways to collect and, for a fee, invest our money—in addition to the thousands of plans they already offer. Ironically, the “retirement security” comes from delaying retirement and continuing to work. That’s probably not what the authors of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act had in mind.