In a closely divided state, partisans gain advantage by packing their opponents’ voters into as few districts as possible ; that way, the opposing party can’t easily convert voter enthusiasm into added electoral victories. In North Carolina, Democratic candidates won seven of 13 districts with 57.1 percent of the vote on average in 2010. After redistricting, in 2012, they won four of 13 districts with 70.2 percent of the vote on average.

To distinguish the effects of gerrymandering from happenstance, courts can try one of several possible objective measurements, all based on district-level returns, including the lopsided-averages test, the efficiency gap, and partisan bias.

For the lopsided-averages test, just calculate the difference between the averages of interest (in this case, 70.2 percent minus 57.1 percent, or 13.1 percentage points), then figure out, using standard deviation, how probable it is that such a difference would occur naturally. It turns out that the jump between 2010 and 2012 would only have occurred by chance fewer than one out of 50 times. The same test can be used to compare Democratic and Republican wins from the same year, a way of determining whether one side is more packed than the other.

The efficiency gap refers to the fact that a party’s votes are used efficiently if they power many small victories across the board, and wasted if they contribute to large wins. In the case of North Carolina in 2012, the winning Democrats wasted 20.2 percent of votes on average (70.2 percent minus 50 percent plus one vote), whereas the winning Republicans wasted just 7.5 percent of votes on average (from an average share of 57.5 percent). Votes for losing candidates are considered wasted, and contribute to the efficiency gap as well. Taken across all districts, the net efficiency gap averaged out to 21.3 percent in favor of Republicans—one of the largest gaps in the nation. Compare that with 2010, when the efficiency gap was 12.3 percent in favor of Democrats. In just two years, redistricting caused a massive swing in the efficiency gap toward the party responsible for drawing the new map.

Partisan bias, used by political scientists since 1987, is calculated by extrapolating how many seats would be won by either side if the vote were perfectly split 50–50. In North Carolina, such a hypothetical would lead to three Democratic seats out of 13, or 23 percent. The partisan bias is 50 percent minus 23 percent, or 27 percentage points.

Opponents of districting reform have argued that the disparities described above are nothing more and nothing less than a result of where Democratic voters have chosen to reside. Republican strength in North Carolina wasn’t manufactured by Republicans, in other words, but by Democrats.

But computer-based techniques can show beyond a statistical doubt that a district-boundary map favoring one party over another did not arise by geographic accident. By taking an existing statewide map and making only small, random changes to it, it is possible to generate a multitude of alternative maps, nearly all of which are less favorable to the party that drew the offending plan. In this way, it can be shown that natural clustering alone does not explain the result—rather, natural clustering serves as the starting material for drawing an unnaturally skewed outcome.