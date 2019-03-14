I come from a family where the only legacy is hardship—financial and otherwise. I grew up on welfare; we moved dozens of times; my father did time in prison before disappearing entirely. Many more Americans are in circumstances like mine—children of single parents, from families immersed in the criminal justice system, reliant on the public safety net, or both—than in Huffman’s position of privilege. But the entire higher education system in the United States is stacked in favor of people with the right connections and a wealth of resources—people who know how to work the angles, while the rest of us are forced to navigate it on our own.

Well-off families don’t have to pay bribes or fake athletic achievements to get their kids into good schools. Parents can just enroll them in the best private high schools, hire top-notch tutors and get them one-on-one SAT coaching. Affluent high-school students can join as many clubs and teams as they like, with no thought to any expenses involved.

I was determined that my oldest son would be the first in my family to earn a college degree. To make that happen, my husband and I made the best decisions we could with the information we had. At the urging of his fifth-grade public school teachers, we enrolled him the following year into a local college-prep school. That cost us money we didn’t really have—significant medical bills from our kids’ past health issues, coupled with our relatively modest incomes, meant we lived paycheck to paycheck, like many other people do. We cut down to the bare essentials, and my husband and I each took on extra part-time jobs.

We made these sacrifices because we wanted to give him a good foundation for college—and, we hoped, provide him with the opportunity for scholarships which we so desperately needed. Still, we couldn’t afford exam prep programs. Our kids had after-school jobs, which limited their ability to join clubs or other activities. Which was just as well, since we didn’t have the money to pay for fees, uniforms, equipment, travel, and other costs these activities entailed.

Instead, each of our kids had to earn their way into college based on their academic records alone. But the struggle didn’t end there. Once the acceptance letters arrived, we felt the seemingly endless cycle of stress that each new tuition bill brought.

The financial-aid windfall we had prayed for failed to materialize. As we discovered the hard way, we fell into that middle ground of college economics: We earned a little too much to be considered really needy. (As one financial aid officer told us, “You’re poor, but just not quite poor enough.”) And yet we had no college savings to finance this major expense. Plus, financial-aid eligibility is based on previous years’ tax returns. If you suddenly lose a job or incur a big medical bill, your child’s school may still expect you to contribute money you no longer have.