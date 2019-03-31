TheFox & Friends slip-up—later corrected, on air, by one of the hosts—suggests with chyron-clarity what we can expect from Trump on the subject of immigration in the coming presidential campaign. Trump is a feelings-not-facts kind of guy—it’s why he seems so comfortable with bad information that might feel right to a person in a position of vulnerability, and it’s what makes him such a gifted communicator. It’s not that Trump can read a room, though he can, it’s that he knows and understands every single touchpoint that might make a person react. And it’s why Trump gets the importance of the chyron.

“Sure, he liked to hear pundits saying nice things about him or White House officials defending him from attacks,” wrote the former White House communications aide Cliff Sims in his book Team of Vipers: My 500 Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House, “but everything came back to how does it look?”

The most “Trumpian tactic” in the White House’s playbook is arguing with TV networks about the language in the chyron, an effort led by a senior strategy staffer who focuses on getting them changed, Sims writes in his book. “People watch TV on mute,” Sims says the president told him, “so it’s those words, those sometimes beautiful, sometimes nasty little words that matter.” When the president delivers a speech, his research team takes screenshots of all the chyrons that appeared on various networks during his remarks—with a goal of having a top aide “meet him on the ground floor of the residence and hand him the packet to review mere moments after Marine One landed on the South Lawn,” Sims wrote.

Trump has a preternatural instinct for how media works—how it can captivate people, how it looks real but doesn’t have to be. He’s not a man who feels much romance for the depth and details of the written word—but he understands something elemental about how humans think that those who scoff at him may not appreciate.

The Obama administration had increased the aid flowing to central America, in an effort to improve conditions on the ground and stem the tide of migration. If you want to tackle the complex challenges of governance, economic development, and security, you need to understand the problems of each nation in detail. The Trump administration has, instead, focused on deterrence: building walls, separating families, and now, slashing aid. If your solution to the migrant crisis is to ratchet up the pain of migration until it slows, it’s not necessary to understand specifics. One Mexico, or three, or five—the solution is the same.

And sometimes, a chyron can get the nature of a policy right by getting the details wrong.

