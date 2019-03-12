Yet so many families continue to have name-brand fever. Parents want the name of the college to reflect all the effort and hard work that they and their children put into the high-school years, and they want the name of their college to make up for the lack of sleep and other sacrifices they made along the way. But names don’t necessarily reflect substance. Names are empty. Consider this anecdote: In one survey, respondents listed Princeton as one of the top 10 law schools in the country. The problem? Princeton doesn’t have a law school.

Overachiever culture has done this to us. It has caused drastic changes in schools and homes, relentlessly prioritizing prestige, high-stakes testing, and accountability at the cost of families and schools. It’s a myth that going to a certain type of school is a “roadmap to success,” but parents desperately want to believe that by controlling the system, they can guarantee success for their children, even if it’s a narrow, superficial, winner-take-all definition of that word. Education has been eclipsed by marketing—on the part of both students and schools—and as one college dean of admissions told me, “It’s not simply marketing one for a position at the very difficult preschool, high school, college, and grad school, and for various employment opportunities. It comes down almost to marketing one’s soul, which gets to undermining the meaning of one’s entire life.”

Not to mention the destruction of one’s childhood. From standardized-test scores to the arms race of year-round youth sports, students are taught that their statistics matter more than their comfort, that their résumé matters more than their character. Students respond in kind. Nearly 90 percent of college students say they have cheated in school. An estimated 15 to 40 percent of high-school students have abused prescription drugs as study aids. As an Illinois high-school senior told me, many students view life as “a conveyor belt,” making monotonous scheduled stops “at high school, college, graduate school, a job, more jobs, some promotions, and then you die.”

Months after I finished writing The Overachievers, I again interviewed the students I followed, to get updates on their lives for my website. Here’s what one of them, then a college freshman, said when I asked him what he wished he could tell his high-school self: “I wish I had known that everything was going to be all right. Really, no matter where you go, or if you go, there are a million ways to succeed—and ‘succeed’ is sort of a buzzword, you don’t really know what it means. And whatever way you take to get there or try to get there, it doesn’t matter. There’s so much more to life than where you go for undergrad.”

Parents might tell themselves that they’re pushing so hard for the sake of their children. But whether they’re bribing officials, donating buildings to fancy colleges, or giving teenagers the Tiger Mom treatment, the children are the ones who suffer.