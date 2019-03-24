The #MeToo moment built on decades of collective work against sexual abuse, including the professor Anita Hill’s foundational testimony in 1991 that Clarence Thomas, nominated and also confirmed to the Supreme Court, had sexually harassed her years before. Judge (now Justice) Thomas’s testimony was far more effective than Judge (now Justice) Kavanaugh’s, and far more dignified—as a Black man, it had to be—despite Hill’s unimpeachable credibility and unshakeable grace. I believed her, but his anger at being held to a standard to which white men had not previously been held came from a real place. It was not a tantrum of entitlement.

In 2006, the civil-rights activist Tarana Burke laid a specific conceptual cornerstone for the current movement, applying the phrase Me too to call out the widespread sexual and other domestic violence against women and girls and lift them up. In the decade following, in an independent vector, what was widely termed “campus sexual assault” combined legal initiatives with social-media interventions, as survivors organized among themselves and inspired Barack Obama’s administration to investigate hundreds of schools for inadequate responses to sexual abuse on campus. This, too, was prepared by the legal recognition in the late 1970s that students have an educational right under sex-equality law to an educational environment that is not sexually hostile and to a school’s adequate, effective, and fair response to reports of abuse.

Then, on October 15, 2017, the actor Alyssa Milano, as part of her report of sexual abuse by the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, created the Twitter hashtag, inviting survivors of sexual violation to join her and others on social media in reporting their sexual violation. The number of those who provided their own accounts soon reached 1.7 million before anyone stopped counting. Ashley Judd, the actor and activist, was perhaps the #MeToo movement’s specific butterfly. Her willingness to be named alleging sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein, as reported by The New York Times, followed swiftly by named allegations from others against him there and in The New Yorker, produced the butterfly effect that is now the mass kaleidoscopic movement known as #MeToo, transnational in scope and showing no signs of slowing.

High-quality journalism, featuring in-depth, factually detailed reporting that was the product of years of investigative diligence, touched off this movement, followed by survivors in the millions taking to social media. Sexual abuse was finally being reported in the established media as pervasive and endemic rather than sensational and exceptional. Women have been talking with each other about this outrage for millennia. Social media could have become just a digital echo chamber where a million whispers of sexual mistreatment went to die. No small part of the cultural and legal changes that are occurring is due to mainstream media. Events are being reported as if they might have occurred. Sexual abuse is being unearthed in every corner of society—sports as well as entertainment, food as well as finance, tech and transportation as well as employment and education, children as well as adults. And, of course, in politics. As staggering as the revelations have been to many who failed to face the long-known real numbers, the structural place of this dynamic has only begun to be exposed. Sexual harassment, as written in 1979, now stands revealed as “less ‘epidemic’ than endemic.”