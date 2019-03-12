One unanticipated consequence of this campaign of legal discrimination, however, is that it spurred Indo-Fijians to invest in their human capital, as Satish Chand and Michael Clemens observe in a fascinating working paper . Unlike land or other material possessions, skills and knowledge can’t be seized by even the most predatory government, and they are almost perfectly portable. And so many Indo-Fijians took their skills and knowledge with them to other countries. There is much to learn from Fiji’s experience, and its lessons ought to inform the ongoing debate over U.S. immigration policy. It turns out that reorienting America’s approach to immigration to focus on skills wouldn’t only benefit the United States—it might also spur the development of other countries around the world.

As Chand and Clemens make clear, Indo-Fijians found the post-coup diminishment of their status and economic freedom profoundly threatening, and the two decades that followed saw a mass exodus of skilled Indo-Fijian workers and their families. Why was it skilled workers who were most likely to emigrate? Most Indo-Fijian émigrés settled in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, all of which had adopted immigration systems that prioritized the admission of skilled workers. During this twenty-year period, the Indo-Fijian population plummeted, falling from roughly half of the Fijian population to under 40 percent, and it has since fallen to under a third.

Given that it was skilled Indo-Fijian workers who were in the best position to secure permanent visas in desirable destination countries, one might assume that the Indo-Fijian community experienced a sharp drop in its level of educational attainment as the best and the brightest rushed for the exits, an oft-discussed possibility in those years. But that is not what happened. In the wake of the 1987 coup, Indo-Fijians started enrolling in higher education at far higher levels than before, opening a much wider gap with indigenous Fijians in educational attainment than in years past. Older skilled Indo-Fijians did indeed emigrate in large numbers, shrinking the supply of skilled Indo-Fijian workers in the short run. At the same time, however, rising Indo-Fijian educational attainment soon replenished the stock of skilled Indo-Fijian workers, and then some.

Notably, Indo-Fijians didn’t just boost their educational attainment. They were particularly inclined to seek precisely the postsecondary credentials prized by Australia’s visa points system, a system designed to select immigrants on the basis of their prospects for success in the Australian labor market. In short, in the post-coup era, many young Indo-Fijians did everything they could to ensure they had a Plan B in Australia if things went south at home. Of course, not all skilled Indo-Fijian workers gained admission to Australia, New Zealand, or Canada, and so they’ve made do at home. Others found that while they wanted the option to leave Fiji, they’d prefer to remain in their native land. And as Fiji’s political situation has grown stable, it has been greatly enriched by a more educated workforce.