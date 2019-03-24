Today, the notion that Washington should “help poor people, not poor places”—to the point of urging people in declining areas to move—has become conventional wisdom. With the exception of the modest “Opportunity Zones,” a provision of the recent tax law that lighter capital-gains taxation for investors in certain troubled areas, place-specific aid has fallen out of favor.

But troubled communities don’t just give up. Left to their own fate, state and local policymakers often end up shoveling money at companies in the hope of attracting future investment. It isn’t working. For today’s left-behind communities to bounce back, the federal government has to act.

Each year, state and local governments spend tens of billions of dollars on incentives directed toward individual businesses. Confronting political pressure to turnaround the local economy, state and local leaders feel compelled to make these offers, and companies that don’t seek them are leaving money on the table. But the results are disappointing by almost any standard.

Wisconsin alone offered the Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn more than $4.5 billion to create 13,000 new jobs in the state. According to a recent Bloomberg investigation, the company is unlikely to create the jobs promised in the Wisconsin Valley. Meanwhile, executives have flip-flopped on whether a majority of the jobs created will be in production or research and development. Instead of fueling a Midwestern manufacturing renaissance, Wisconsin is stuck with a company it can no longer trust.

Elsewhere, Kansas and Missouri spent years fighting a border war. By collectively forgoing an estimated $217 million in taxes, they succeeded in poaching companies from each other within the Kansas City metro region without creating any new jobs that wouldn’t have otherwise arisen. When incentives do bring new jobs to a region, most go not to the local unemployed but by workers who migrate to the area. And, as states and localities direct taxpayer dollars toward incentives to lure employers to the region, funding dries up for education, workforce development, and infrastructure—factors that help determine whether a place declines or thrives.

Federal policy can and should discourage this race to the bottom. A 100 percent federal tax on incentives and subsidies, an idea put forward by former Delaware governor Jack Markell, would discourage communities from offering them at all.

But giveaways are only the symptom of a larger problem: Small and midsize communities face distinct and growing disadvantages relative to superstar cities, and they need the federal government’s help to deal with those obstacles. Tellingly, Amazon’s HQ2 search all but ruled out smaller cities; its request for proposals noted a strong preference for metro areas with more than a million residents.