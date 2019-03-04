Let’s start with the immigration crime case. Kansas v. Garcia is a test of statutory language in the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) of 1986, the last truly comprehensive immigration reform statute. Among its other effects, IRCA is why, when employees begin a new job, they must file a federal I-9 form attesting that they are American citizens—and attaching documents like a birth certificate or passport to prove that the attestation is true.

The three defendants in Garcia are undocumented immigrants. They used other people’s Social Security numbers on I-9s when they found work in Kansas, as well as on Kansas state documents required to file taxes or rent housing. Kansas authorities prosecuted all three under state “identity theft” statutes prohibiting use of the documents or identifying numbers of another person to commit fraud or “obtain any benefit.”

At trial, the defendants pointed to the section of IRCA that imposed the I-9 requirement. That section says that the I-9 form, and “any information contained in or appended to such form,” can only be used to enforce specified federal crimes. That meant, they argued, that federal law “pre-empts” state laws seeking to punish any use of the “information” provided by a worker, even if false. The state’s response was that the language only covers use of the information on an I-9 form itself; it can’t, Kansas said, be read to immunize a worker who uses the same information on a separate form to pay state taxes, gain a driver’s license, or do other business with the state.

Federal pre-emption is a dense subject. Congress has certain enumerated powers under the Constitution. When passing laws under those powers, it may take specific areas out of state jurisdiction altogether. It does this by saying “this law pre-empts state law” (explicit pre-emption), or by passing a statutory scheme that either directly conflicts with a state statute or that is so comprehensive that it “occupies the field” (“implied pre-emption”). The Kansas Supreme Court concluded that IRCA explicitly forbids states penalizing the use of the same information. That reading isn’t nonsensical; one purpose of IRCA was to make it easier for aliens to comply with the law without fearing prosecution. In its appeal to the Supreme Court, however, Kansas points to language in the same section of IRCA that says that the statute preempts all state laws punishing employers for any errors on their workers’ I-9 forms. That language, Kansas argues, omits state or local laws punishing the employees themselves.

The U.S. government has filed an amicus brief asking the Court not to find “explicit preemption” in the statute’s language. That reading, it argues, makes no sense: “On respondents’ logic, Kansas could prosecute a U.S. citizen who presents a stolen driver’s license for identity theft even if he also appended that stolen license to his I-9, but a state prosecution of an unauthorized alien in the same position would be expressly preempted.” It asks the Court to go further and hold that the IRCA section doesn’t “implicitly” pre-empt state laws either, and to avoid any broad constitutional ruling on federal immigration power and state law.