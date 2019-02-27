On the other hand, there are people and foundations across the country investing in local-news initiatives, including in Denver. They believe—correctly, I think—that people need news and that the primary job of a news organization is to help the community it serves. I never left journalism, and after the Rocky closed, I joined this effort, first as the founding editor of Honolulu Civil Beat, launched as a for-profit site and today a nonprofit. Some are looking for what will or could replace daily newspapers, which were the best vehicle for giving a community an understanding of itself, an identity. Others are looking to build niche products that will be able to survive because they won’t have to carry the burden of providing something for everyone, as local newspapers have tried to do.

We’ve had different ownership structures for local news organizations over the years. Today it seems many are hoping for a rich savior like Jeff Bezos, who bought The Washington Post, or Patrick Soon-Shiong, who bought the Los Angeles Times. Or they hope the Trump bump for subscriptions to national publications will trickle down to them.

But what if communities experimented with new models, just as the Red Cross emerged to take care of the sick and wounded in times of war, or the United Way became a force? Or Habitat for Humanity or Big Brothers Big Sisters or Goodwill? What if communities saw the crisis in local news as an opportunity to create something new, something that they needed? All these agencies arose to solve a problem, to meet a need. All these ventures are based on community funding, on donations. We know there’s a problem. We know there’s a need. We know that civil society, at least on the local level, is in danger. We know that we risk not having an informed populace. Could a new movement address the information needs of a local community that would be remembered by future generations the way these nonprofits are?

There are already larger-scale national, even global, platforms showing what’s possible when people take information needs into their own hands, and though none is a perfect corollary for local news, all offer valuable lessons. Think of the Internet Archive. Or Wikipedia. Or even Nextdoor.

But if similarly successful initiatives are going to happen on the local level, we’re going to need to be more radical. I keep thinking that public radio and public television are best positioned to lead the way. They already have so many of the pieces in place. Membership. Multimedia outlets. Newsrooms with reporters. But as much as I admire what they do, I think it’s fair to say that they’re still mostly radio and TV outlets with websites on the side. That’s not going to cut it for the people I see on my BART commute in the Bay Area. They are living on their phones—or, better put, their portable computers—and headphones. In Philadelphia, a nonprofit owns the newspaper and is trying to turn it into a multi-platform publisher, and maybe other communities could do something similar. But while the news organizations are going to need to change how they approach their jobs, they’ll also need help.