Booker is stressing his links to the black community at least in part, because, for the first time, a major party primary will feature two strong African American candidates (the other, Kamala Harris, followed her presidential announcement with speeches at Howard University and the African American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha). This constitutes progress.

But if Booker is more willing to emphasize his ties to the black community than Obama was, he’s equally reluctant to discuss racism in ways that make whites uncomfortable. Speaking from Springfield, home of Abraham Lincoln, Obama in his announcement invoked America’s 16th president five times. He never mentioned Jefferson Davis, slave-owners, or the Confederacy. By ignoring Lincoln’s pro-slavery antagonists, Obama cast the Civil War president not as the wildly divisive figure he actually was, but as the man who unearthed America’s hidden moral consensus. Obama promised to do the same. He declared that, “It was here, in Springfield, where North, South, East, and West come together that I was reminded of the essential decency of the American people … And that is why, in the shadow of the Old State Capitol, where Lincoln once called on a house divided to stand together, where common hopes and common dreams still live, I stand before you today to announce my candidacy for president of the United States of America.”

Essential decency sounds lovely. But is it true? Again and again during Obama’s presidency, Ta-Nehisi Coates accused him of prioritizing white comfort over historical reality. Obama, he argued, peddled a myth of “white innocence” that “ascribed the country’s historical errors more to misunderstanding and the work of a small cabal than to any deliberate malevolence or widespread racism.” Obama’s “need to talk in dulcet tones, to never be angry regardless of the offense,” Coates argued, “bespeaks a strange and compromised integration indeed, revealing a country so infantile that it can countenance white acceptance of blacks only when they meet an Al Roker standard.”

Booker’s announcement video—for all of its African American sights and sounds—contains traces of Rokerism. “When I was a baby,” Booker declares, “my parents tried to move us into a neighborhood with great public schools but realtors wouldn’t sell us a home because of the color of our skin. A group of white lawyers who had watched the courage of civil rights activists were inspired to help black families in their own community, including mine.”

It’s not just that Booker—like Obama with Lincoln—foregrounds white heroes in his story of racial progress. He also pushes white villains to the background. One of the white lawyers who assisted Booker’s family is portrayed on screen. The realtors are not. Booker makes his family’s experience a parable for American history: “We are better when we help each other. The history of our nation is defined by collective action, by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists.” Left unsaid is that slave-owners and Confederates defined the nation too.