The week began with Alain Finkielkraut taking his mother-in-law to Sunday lunch in Paris. As he returned to his apartment on the Left Bank, he crossed through a crowd of Yellow Vest protestors. They recognize the well-televised philosopher. Despite the fact that he has professed sympathy for their grievances in his punditry, his presence enraged them. A viral video captured young men bedecked in the canary-colored uniform of the movement spewing insults at the slovenly 69-year-old: “Dirty Jew!” “Tel Aviv, back to Tel Aviv!” “France is ours!”

Only last week, France reported a 74 percent increase in the number of offenses against Jews, and German police announced a 60 percent rise in violent anti-Semitic attacks.

When I woke up on Monday morning and first watched the Finkielkraut footage, I found myself angry. And as the anger dulled, a sensitivity remained. Reading the newspaper, I saw echoes of the Finkielkraut fracas, well, everywhere. I started a file of the stories that featured incidents and allegations of anti-Semitism. As the statistics so devastatingly demonstrate, the growing ubiquity of anti-Semitism can’t be wished away as stray episodes of fringe behavior. The surge of hatred is increasingly the stuff of everyday reality. My aggregation is hardly comprehensive—and the week has two days to go. Still, the headlines tell a story: