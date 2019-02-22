The week began with Alain Finkielkraut taking his mother-in-law to Sunday lunch in Paris. As he returned to his apartment on the Left Bank, he crossed through a crowd of Yellow Vest protestors. They recognize the well-televised philosopher. Despite the fact that he has professed sympathy for their grievances in his punditry, his presence enraged them. A viral video captured young men bedecked in the canary-colored uniform of the movement spewing insults at the slovenly 69-year-old: “Dirty Jew!” “Tel Aviv, back to Tel Aviv!” “France is ours!”
Only last week, France reported a 74 percent increase in the number of offenses against Jews, and German police announced a 60 percent rise in violent anti-Semitic attacks.
When I woke up on Monday morning and first watched the Finkielkraut footage, I found myself angry. And as the anger dulled, a sensitivity remained. Reading the newspaper, I saw echoes of the Finkielkraut fracas, well, everywhere. I started a file of the stories that featured incidents and allegations of anti-Semitism. As the statistics so devastatingly demonstrate, the growing ubiquity of anti-Semitism can’t be wished away as stray episodes of fringe behavior. The surge of hatred is increasingly the stuff of everyday reality. My aggregation is hardly comprehensive—and the week has two days to go. Still, the headlines tell a story:
Sunday, February 17
Vandals Smashed Brooklyn Synagogue Windows During Dinner (New York Post)
French Court to Investigate Anti-Semitic Insults During Protest (Reuters)
Students at Oxford Call for Kosher Meat Ban (Times of Israel)
Monday, February 18
Seven Lawmakers Quit Labour Over Brexit and Anti-Semitism (Washington Post)
Anti-Semitic Attacks Fuel Continuing Rise of Hate Crimes in New York (New York Times)
Summit Cancelled as Israel and Poland Row Over Holocaust (Guardian)
Tuesday, February 19
Protesters Rally Against Anti-Semitism in France After More Graves Vandalized (CNN)
Virginia Delegate Who Was Attacked for Remarks Against Israel Wins Election for House Seat (Washington Post)
Labour MP Apologizes for Suggesting Israel Funds Independent Group (Guardian)
8th Lawmaker Quits U.K. Labour Over Anti-Semitism and Brexit (Washington Post)
Wednesday, February 20
US Hate Groups Have Seen Ideas Enter the Mainstream In Trump Era, Report Finds (Guardian)
French TV Cuts Facebook Live Feed Because of Anti-Semitic Abuse (Reuters)
Ukraine Mall Displays Swastika on Staircase (Jerusalem Post)
Ilhan Omar Apologizes to U.S Jewish Leaders for “Benjamins Remark” (Haaretz)
Thursday, February 21
More Than 200 Students Vote Against Approving a Jewish Club At U.K. University (Forward)
Essex University Lecturer Accused of Anti-Semitic Facebook Posts (Guardian)
Aussie Government Bans Man Who Said Jews “Bankrolled” Hitler (Jerusalem Post)
For U.K.’s Labour, Anti-Semitism is as Divisive and Damaging as Brexit (New York Times)
Macron Says Anti-Semitism At Worst Level Since World War II (CNN)
