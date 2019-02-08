The president also used the speech to make calls for bipartisanship and unity that sounded neither sincere nor authentic. For three years, Donald Trump has shown himself to be a divider not a uniter, a partisan and not bipartisan.

Read: Trump’s call for unity was never going to be real

If the president and his advisers were thinking strategically, they would have first looked to the past to guide them. There are three areas in the next six months that could help redefine the Trump presidency, make Trump look like a commander-in-chief, and give him a shot at re-election in 2020.

First—through no effort of his own—Trump is in a position to end the longest sustained combat mission in American history: the war in Afghanistan. Many Americans—Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike—would be happy if the president brought the war to an end with a responsible agreement that brings our troops home. My views on Donald Trump are well known, but I also know that achieving a settlement in Afghanistan ain’t beanbag.

Second, Trump may get a breakthrough agreement with China on trade. If he is successful, the president will be able to say he pulled it off because he was willing to go to the brink with China. That’s another area where Americans across the political spectrum could applaud him because they will benefit from his efforts.

Third, the president has rallied European, North American, and South American countries in opposition to an autocratic failed government in Venezuela. Helping to end a dictatorship in Venezuela would be the first sign that Trump can be a multilateral president who builds coalitions and consensus overseas to achieve strategic goals.

Those achievements, if they happen, aren’t nearly enough to get Trump out of the hole he and his party find themselves in, let alone re-elect him. But it’s political malpractice for the president’s State of the Union not to give more than a fleeting reference to what little he has to work with.

Peter Beinart: Trump shows why he can’t be counted out

Trump devoted a mere 140 words to Afghanistan, 118 to trade with China, and 62 to Venezuela. By contrast, he devoted 463 words to immigration and 180 to the wall—a total of 643 words on a subject where he is bound to lose. Think about that. Trump spent twice as much time trying to coax a political lead balloon into flight than highlighting these three promising areas.

Similarly, the president lip-synched political pablum about bipartisanship and unity that no one buys from him. Being willing to support objectives that garner bipartisan support is what it actually means to be bipartisan. Feigning bipartisanship with an obvious head-fake is a good way to get legislators in the chamber to groan while Americans at home hit the mute button and head to the fridge.

Using the past as a guide, Trump could have set the stage for future wins, reset his presidency heading into reelection, and proved he has grown and matured in office. Instead, at the State of the Union, he came up short as he has done time and again throughout his presidency. He has one more shot to get the speech right in 2020. I’m not holding my breath.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.