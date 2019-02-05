One argument President Trump set forth Tuesday in his State of the Union address concerned the many ongoing investigations he faces.
“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States,” he said, “and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous, partisan investigations. If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just does not work that way. We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad.”
The clear implication: America cannot prosper so long as the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, or federal prosecutors in New York, or congressional committees, have Trump and his associates in their crosshairs. And therefore, these investigations should end.
But the rest of Trump’s speech blatantly contradicted that logic.
Various investigations have been going on for his entire presidency. And in his telling, his tenure has been characterized by an “economic miracle” and multiple pieces of important bipartisan legislation.
“In the last Congress, both parties came together to pass unprecedented legislation to confront the opioid crisis, a sweeping new farm bill, and historic V.A. Reforms,” he said. “After four decades of rejection, we passed V.A. accountability, so we can finally terminate those who mistreat our wonderful veterans.”
Weeks ago, Trump added, “all parties united for groundbreaking criminal-justice reform. They said it couldn’t be done.” And, he argued, “We passed a massive tax cut for working families and double the child tax credit. We have virtually ended the estate tax, or death tax as it is called, for small businesses, ranches and family farms. We eliminated the very unpopular Obamacare individual mandate penalty. And to give critically ill patients access to life-saving cures, we passed very importantly, right to try.”
Trump can’t have it both ways. If even a fraction of the bygone achievements that he claims are valid, it follows that the Mueller probe and other investigations do not, in fact, preclude legislative progress. The investigations need not end for the sake of American prosperity. Even bipartisan compromises can be reached amid what Trump calls “a ridiculous, partisan investigation.” It might be better for Trump if the Mueller probe ends, but there is no evidence that would be better for the people. His weak argument should be summarily and universally rejected.
