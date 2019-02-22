I wrote this comic about Timothy Thomas Fortune, a newspaper editor, orator, and leader who was born into slavery and spent most of his life advocating for the rights of black Americans. Although not as well-known as some of his more famous counterparts, Fortune had a profound influence on the battle for civil rights.

