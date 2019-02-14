​Tom and I were not naifs; we knew that tampering with jurisdictions was like recommending to parents that they give up one or more of their children. As the National Journal once put it, Dingell “claims jurisdiction over anything that moves, burns or is sold.” And we knew there was not much chance our ideas would sail through an appreciative House. We knew all three of these chairs and had very good relationships with them. They never raised their voices, issued threats—veiled or otherwise—or bullied us. But we came away knowing exactly who was in charge, and it was not us.

​By that point, I had watched the tough, strong-willed Dingell in action, especially performing oversigh t, for some time. John grew up in the House, serving as a page, helping his father’s long and admirable service, and then embarking on his own record-setting tenure. He believed to his bones in the importance of Congress, and in its power to protect the public interest and promote the public good. It mattered not a whit to him whether the presidents were from his own party or the other—they and their appointees and all executive officials would be held to account for any hint of miscreance or malfeasance. At times, as in the hearings surrounding the scientist David Baltimore and allegations of scientific fraud by a colleague of his, I thought he went overboard. But overall, his work, and that of a staff dedicated to him and the mission, were exemplars of what Congress should do and often does not.

​My ill-fated foray into altering his committee’s jurisdiction notwithstanding, my friendship with John, and my admiration for his service, deepened over the years. I saw a man who understood the legislative process, knew his colleagues well, and nearly always maintained good relationships with the Republicans on his committee, which were reciprocated and often resulted in bipartisan support for his initiatives. John knew how to build coalitions and make laws as well as anyone I have seen in almost 50 years of immersion in the process. But most important, he did so out of passion for social justice and a desire to create a better country and world.

And his accomplishments were staggering. When he announced his retirement, after surpassing in service every other member of the House and Senate in history, I wrote in The Atlantic, “Dingell has had a hand—a hugely constructive hand—in nearly every major advance in social policy over the past five-plus decades, including civil and voting rights, health, and the environment.” I was not totally in sync with him on all issues—I learned through experience that it was best not to talk about guns or auto emissions—but when it came to health policy or the environment or civil rights, he was a huge, important, and constructive force. This country is a better, more just, and cleaner place than it would have been without Dingell’s service in Congress. Which makes our current backsliding even more frustrating.