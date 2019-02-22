As a lifelong progressive New Yorker and architect, I have witnessed hundreds of heated land-use battles, but never anything like this before. I suspect that is because we’ve never had the likes of the current occupant of the Oval Office before. I’m not blaming President Trump, who had nothing to do with the Amazon deal, and seems to have as much antipathy towards Bezos as any progressive. But the president has polarized the nation to such an extent that all national politics are now hyper-local. Issues like health care, the minimum wage, taxation, paid family leave, and yes, land use, are understood to be solvable or symbolic at the local level as a redress to decades of failed neoliberalism.

But the dangers of conflating national and local policy are legion. New York competes with other cities and regions. As the co-chair of a competitiveness committee that looked at this very issue for the independent Citizens Budget Commission, I can say that we are not faring that well. Even prior to the Trump tax cut, New York had been in fierce job-growth competition with the Washington, D.C. metro area, with the San Francisco Bay Area, with Seattle, and with places like Boulder and Austin. Our tax receipts are growing at a slower rate than they have in the past, all while our subways, schools and social services are in dire need. And what is far more daunting is that the recent GOP tax bill leaves blue states heavily disadvantaged.

It’s understandable to want to excoriate Amazon for the national contest it held, decrying the race to the bottom, and pointing out that, in many European nations, such competitions are illegal. We should change national policy on this front, but in the meanwhile, any city willing to unilaterally disengage does so at its peril. So rather than re-litigate the death of the Amazon deal, it is useful to glean some takeaways and possibilities for the progressive movement going forward given the economic system in which we live.

Progressives need to talk about jobs and economic development; we can’t just operate on the assumption that this is a rich nation with ample resources that simply need redistribution. (“There’s … plenty of money in this city. It’s just in the wrong hands!” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in January, to a chilly reception.) The rich are undertaxed at the national level, where cuts to the top rates have starved basic government services and contributed to a spiraling national debt. But if raising federal tax rates might help, for cities in blue states, it makes little sense to raise local taxes and further disadvantage their economic competitiveness. This is why local growth is often viewed as the better path towards increasing revenue, with the caveat that the impacts of that growth need to be addressed.

When progressives do speak about economics, we tend to favor the small over the large. Small businesses generate most new jobs, and are highly sensitive to social policies that, while they may make sense at a national level, become perilous at a local level. Furthermore, all small business owners, myself included, know that we live in a business-to-business ecosystem that relies on the strength of both large and small companies. New York thrives because the pizza parlors supply the banks which supply their lines of credit, the hairdressers get paid by the coders who program their new-fangled registers, and the graphic designers work for all of the above. It is never one or the other; we all need each other, and we cannot afford to be blasé in the face of losing one another.