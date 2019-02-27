Michael Cohen’s testimony to the House Oversight Committee was uncontradicted. The former personal attorney of the president of the United States today accused him of a litany of crimes, improprieties, immoralities, and betrayals of national security. And not one Republican member of the committee breathed one word in defense of the leader of their party.



Those Republicans have learned the hard way never to trust President Donald Trump’s denials.

Read: Eight striking moments from Michael Cohen’s testimony

Did he direct payoffs to a porn star? Trump denied it. It was true.



Was the Trump Organization pursuing a hotel project in Moscow while he was running for president? Trump denied it. That was true too.



Did his campaign meet with someone claiming to be an agent of the Russian state to seek dirt on Hillary Clinton? Denied. True.



Was there fraud at the Trump Foundation? Denied. True.



Who wants to be the member of Congress recorded for posterity rejecting Cohen’s testimony that Roger Stone told Trump in advance of the impending WikiLeaks dump?

Who doubts that Trump helped shape Michael Cohen’s false testimony to Congress? Who wants to take the other side of the bet from Representative Ocasio-Cortez that Trump provided false financial information to insurance companies and local tax authorities? Who feels confident that Donald Trump Jr. did not lie to Congress when he denied Trump had foreknowledge of the June 9, 2016, Trump Tower meeting?



Evidently, no Republican on the Oversight Committee.