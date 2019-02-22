Such process requirements are nothing new in the law. Congress, for example, mandates agencies to publish all proposed rulemakings and seek public comment prior to finalizing their rules. But Congress seems reticent to impose meaningful hurdles on the president. And the application of these principles can be complicated by a president’s ability to claim confidentiality on the basis of national security.

In fact, although the media has focused of late on emergency powers, the same problems of vagueness, unaccountability, and non-transparency apply with equal force to the more than 2,000 references to “national security” that plague our laws. The statutory powers provided to a president to address “national security” threats are varied, extensive, and underexplored. Many of these provisions lay dormant, lulling our democracy into complacency. Yet a significant number of such powers are delegated to the president without any discernible limits.

One way to address the need for balance between secrecy and accountability would be to recognize that not all national security threats are created equal. Congress could adopt a distinction between acute and chronic national security threats and tailor the procedural constraints accordingly. Few would want to deny a president the ability to act with haste when an acute and unpredictable threat occurs. But a nimble presidency is not as necessary if the emergency is chronic and foreseen. By acknowledging a sliding scale of emergencies, Congress could adjust the degree of constraints in proportion to the imminency of the threat.

Instead of imposing some meaningful preconditions to a president’s exercise of this authority, Congress in its National Emergencies Act conditioned a president’s proclamation on only one requirement – that the president specify “the provisions of law under which he proposes that he, or other officers will act” (and that such proclamation be published in the Federal Register and transmitted to Congress). And even though the NEA requires a mandatory congressional review of the continuing viability of such emergencies every six months, as the Brennan Center has noted, there is no evidence of Congress ever conducting these reviews for any of the 58 national emergencies that have been declared prior to this proclamation.

Furthermore, Congress has imposed significant barriers to termination of such orders, as demonstrated by the joint resolution procedure discussed above. It is therefore extremely easy for a president to declare an emergency but extremely difficult for Congress to terminate one. Such asymmetry is particularly vexing given that the NEA was passed to end actually existing emergencies, not begin manufactured ones.

By failing to require a more robust showing in the NEA prior to a president declaring an emergency, Congress also limits the ability of the courts to adequately review and respond to such presidential actions. Although numerous lawsuits have already been filed against Trump’s proclamation, plaintiffs will be hamstrung by Congress’s failure to include prerequisites in the NEA. Some of these plaintiffs may nevertheless succeed in demonstrating that Trump exceeded the scope of his statutory powers. But historically, courts have shown themselves reluctant to inject themselves in national security controversies where Congress has not articulated standards by which to judge presidential compliance with the law.