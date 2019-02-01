… Where are you from?

We’re from here. We’re natives, too. My people are so-called Puerto Ricans. Yes. We are from the tribe of Ephraim. This is your tribe. This is your nationality. You’re not an Indian. Indian means savage.

… I’m here for peace.

That’s the reason why the white man got his foot in your ass. And that’s the reason—

And that’s why you talk like that! Because the devil’s in you!

You a five-dollar Indian! You go over there, you five-dollar Indian. You ain’t no child of God. You are the devil … Stop trying—you always want to take our culture, just like the white man.

That’s right.

He wants to be the Egyptians.

That’s right.

He wants to be the Israelites.

Right.

He wants to be everybody.

The language is fringed with comedy, but has an undercurrent of anxiety, bordering on hysteria. Whenever the anxiety starts to subside, something happens to whip it up again—declaiming turns to screaming, language grows toxic, a new character wanders into the encounter, someone gets too close, threats fly—as if calm would cause the video footage to stop. But it doesn’t stop. The provokers keep going, expressing in an extreme way what others feel.

Julie Irwin Zimmerman: I failed the Covington Catholic test

A blond woman blows a ram’s horn.

Just cause you blow a ram horn doesn’t make you our people. You’re a damn culture vulture … you’re a damn blue-eyed demon … That’s the last Mohican. You out your mind.

These Black Hebrew Israelites belong to a tiny mad sect that ought to be ignored, and in another setting they would be ignored. But now, somehow, no one can ignore them; they’ve planted themselves at the crossroads to lure passersby into their madness—You too, brother! You too, sister!—and as they hurl their vile provocations in every direction, the groups around them draw near, engage, and are inflamed. The air is already charged with static, the insults half-formed. The Black Hebrew Israelites toss their matches on dry wood and watch the fire spread.

You an Uncle Tomahawk. You think there’s just Uncle Toms? You an Uncle Tomahawk. Out your mind. Got your head up the white man’s ass. Talking bout peace. Ain’t going to be no peace. You going to be ripped in pieces, thus saith the Lord, if you don’t repent from your wicked ways.

… Where does it show hate in the Bible?

Where it shows it? Give me Ecclesiastes the third chapter. We’re going to show you hate in the Bible.

Let’s hear it.

Let’s hear it. That’s a great question. I like that … He wants to see hate in the Bible. Let’s see hate in the Bible. Let’s see where the Christians and the Catholics don’t go into.

Ecclesiastes Chapter 3, verse 8: “A time to love, and a time to hate.”

And a time for what?

“To hate.”

A time for what?

“To hate.”

There’s no hate in the Bible?

From the fringes of the plaza, Catholic Trump boys in their red hats are suddenly standing close by, signaling that the second scene has begun. A boy pulls his blue hoodie over his head.