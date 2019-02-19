The Court held, 5-4, that a high-school graduation was not in fact a “voluntary” exercise, and that peer pressure would likely coerce some students into at least passively taking part in the government sponsored and endorsed prayer. That coercion, the opinion by Justice Anthony Kennedy said, violated the First Amendment’s ban on “an establishment of religion.”

Scalia dissented. Only official coercion—punishment or fine—would violate the establishment clause, he argued. The logical result of that test would seem to be—as Cooper had admitted to Justice Sandra Day O’Connor during the oral argument—that an American state could designate an official religion as long as it said “we’re not going to enforce it.” Scalia tempered his proposed rule by suggesting that government endorsement of religion was barred “where the endorsement is sectarian, in the sense of specifying details upon which men and women who believe in a benevolent, omnipotent Creator and Ruler of the world are known to differ (for example, the divinity of Christ).”

In the 28 years since Lee v. Weisman, shifting court majorities have struggled in vain to come up with a clear constitutional “test” to apply to establishment cases. There is a standard test, from a case called Lemon v. Kurtzman: 1) Does the challenged practice have a “secular purpose”? 2) is its “primary effect” neutral toward religion? And 3) does it foster “excessive entanglement” between church and state?

That test is beloved by nobody, but has never been quite overruled, because another has never gathered 5 votes. Meanwhile, other justices have proposed their own.

O’Connor argued that government could not “endorse” religion in any way that “sends a message to non-adherents that they are outsiders, not full members of the political community.” This question is to be answered by asking what a “reasonable observer”—an imaginary creature who knows the history of the place and the practice—would conclude about the message sent by a display or ceremonial practice. The conservative justices often look toward Scalia’s notion—that “historic” religious practices could not be “establishments” as long as they weren’t “sectarian” and didn’t use legal coercion to make the public comply.

In two cases involving “passive displays,” Justice Stephen Breyer urged the court to evaluate whether a given “display” referring to religion was placed in a “context” that created an impression of patriotic or non-religious display, and whether it was new or had been in place for many years—which meant that a recent Ten Commandments plaque in a courthouse had to go, while a long-established one on the grounds of a state capitol could stay. In a 2014 case called Town of Greece v. Galloway, Kennedy wrote for a 5-4 majority that even explicitly sectarian prayers before a town council meeting aren’t “coercive” as long as they don’t try hard to convert anybody.