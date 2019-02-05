Democrats gave Trump a gift by pitting him against a hawk who not only voted for the Iraq War but also favored an ill-fated intervention in Libya. Hillary Clinton seemed likely to favor still more interventions if elected.

Monday’s vote suggests some recognition of that political error. In 2020, Democratic candidates who tout opposition to indefinite deployments to multiple Middle Eastern countries won’t merely better reflect a majority faction in their party; they’ll be in sync on that issue with many Americans who cast ballots for Trump.

How Trump will position himself remains to be seen. If he pulls troops out of Afghanistan and Syria, drawing a noninterventionist contrast will be harder. But if he runs for reelection with U.S. troops remaining in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan—and with the United States aiding Saudi Arabia’s dirty war in Yemen—opponents may argue that ongoing U.S. wars are exhausting resources that could be used to build marvels at home, while also convincingly casting themselves as more skeptical of interventions than Trump.

The obvious exception is Joe Biden, who has favored U.S. interventions in Serbia, Darfur, Afghanistan, and Iraq (though he reportedly opposed a later troop surge into Afghanistan, the unlawful U.S. intervention in Libya, and the unlawful deployment of U.S. troops to Syria).

In 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2016, the presidency was won by the candidate who touted the greater aversion to being the world’s policeman, despite critics who warned that America must not abdicate its leadership role in the world. In 2020, Democrats are very likely to simultaneously argue that Trump is intervening too much abroad and that he is undermining America’s leadership role in the world.