Trump is now reportedly weighing the option of invoking his powers under the National Emergencies Act of 1976 to declare a national emergency, send the military to the border, seize land, and construct the wall using funds from the military budget. Trump has consistently stated, with little support, that illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border has turned into a legitimate “national emergency.”

Without question, Trump may invoke the 1976 act and declare a national emergency. Pursuant to Section 202(a) of the act, however, Congress may terminate the “emergency by concurrent resolution.” If Congress succeeds in passing such a resolution, then the “national emergency” would be suspended and any ongoing activity by the military along the border would be halted.

What if Congress doesn’t pass a resolution?

Some have argued that, even under his emergency powers, Trump simply cannot require troops to build a border wall. Indeed, existing statutes prohibit the Army and Air Force from executing domestic law unless authorized by the Constitution or Congress. But the law is not so clear-cut. For example, 10 U.S.C. 2808 authorizes the reallocation of certain military funds in an emergency, while 33 U.S.C. 2293 permits a similar reallocation for emergency circumstances involving civil works. (The latter section, however, only permits the military to participate in “authorized” works, such as civil defense projects. And it would be difficult to argue that Congress has “authorized” a border wall beyond the 700 miles of fencing.)

Trump’s wall could also founder on private property rights. One-third of the land along the border is owned by the federal government, but the rest is owned by individuals, Native American tribes, and state and local governments.

Last Friday, Trump said he would use a “military version” of eminent domain to acquire the land he needs. It’s true that Congress has delegated the power of eminent domain to executive agencies, including the Army Corps of Engineers. But the power to condemn land for a particular federal project must still be granted by Congress. The president cannot simply order the military to seize any land he wants—not even if he declares a state of emergency. Indeed, a plain reading of the National Emergencies Act does not expressly permit the military to seize private property at the president’s command without additional statutory authorization from Congress.

It seems unlikely, then, that Trump will get his border wall unless Congress has a change of heart. The courts, however, may see things otherwise.

