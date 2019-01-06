Conservatives are abuzz about a long monologue delivered on Fox News by host Tucker Carlson, who intimated solidarity with “normal Americans” while accusing U.S. elites of callously betraying their countrymen. “If an obscure senator gave this speech,” Kyle Smith wrote at National Review, “he’d be famous overnight.”

“A man or woman who can talk like that with conviction could become president,” Rod Dreher gushed. “Voting for a conservative candidate like that would be the first affirmative vote I’ve ever cast for president.”

The monologue was compelling. It is easy to imagine large swaths of the viewing audience concluding that, if nothing else, the host is on their side. But Carlson failed the most basic test of respect for his audience: He told them blatant lies, falsehoods, and untruths, assuming that they wouldn’t notice. Some of us did.

A broadcaster’s untruths can be difficult to hear in real time, especially if he’s talented at modulating his voice and looking into the camera. But Carlson ranged across so many different subjects that he inevitably covered some terrain that the educated viewer would know a lot about. In those moments his mendacity was unmistakable.

Take the subject of marijuana, something that I’ve reported on and written opinion articles about for almost 20 years now. To make that issue fit his larger thesis that the woes of “normal Americans” are due to the callous disregard of a rapacious elite imposing its will on the demos, he tells this story about the drug’s current role in American life:

If you really loved your fellow Americans, as our leaders should, if it would break your heart to see them high all the time. Which they are. A huge number of our kids, especially our boys, are smoking weed constantly. You may not realize that, because new technology has made it odorless. But it’s everywhere.

We aren’t yet to the meat of his argument, but it’s worth pausing there to give you the facts the he withholds. The National Institute of Drug Abuse, a federal agency, reports on a fact page last updated in December 2018 that “Daily, past-month, past-year, and lifetime marijuana use declined among 8th graders and remains unchanged among 10th and 12th graders compared to five years ago, despite the changing state marijuana laws during this time period,” and that “past-year use of marijuana reached its lowest levels in more than two decades among 8th and 10th graders in 2016 and has since remained stable.”