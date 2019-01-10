Writing this book had thrust me into a mental ordeal of healing. It made me more self-aware, better able to see the ugly source of my irritability with my daughter, to admit and correct my idiocy and self-centeredness in the moment. And it prepared me for the physical ordeal of healing that was coming.

As my daughter took her final gulps of soy milk, my irritability lingered, this time directed at the person I saw in the mirror. I realized my daughter was doing what I needed her to do. It was what I would ask of nearly everyone I met in the year that followed.

She did not cover me in pity. She treated me like she always treated me—like it was just another day, like my whole life had not changed, like there was, indeed, a tomorrow. She anchored me for my fight of a lifetime.

She gazed up at me, perhaps wondering why I had stopped reading. “Dada. Dada.” I jumped out of my mind. My frown smiled as I looked down and took her sippy cup. My boisterous reading voice returned like my verve for life. Her frown smiled as she looked up, not knowing.

She did not know that for several months I had been steadily losing weight and becoming easily fatigued and filled with bowel pain. She did not know that for several months I had been sitting on toilets only to produce nothing, returning hours later to produce nothing again. She did not know that since Thanksgiving I had been defecating blood clots almost every hour. She did not know that I had managed these symptoms and pressed on, not self-caring until my life partner saved my life by forcing me to get a colonoscopy that morning, on January 10, 2018. I had become adept at self-examining my mind, but not my body.

As I read to my daughter that night, she did not know my body was going to be scanned the next day. She did not know they would find my cancer was metastatic, Stage 4. She did not know that the five-year survival rate for this type of cancer is about 12 percent. She did not know that her father was likely to die.

My daughter reinforced that night what my partner, Sadiqa, and Ma had formulated earlier that day. Sadiqa’s shock that morning quickly turned into a dogged belief that I could survive. She somehow thinks I can overcome anything; I believe the same thing about her. Months after we wed six years ago, I resolutely believed that she could defeat breast cancer. I likewise believed Ma could defeat breast cancer when she was diagnosed two years after Sadiqa.

For Ma, the cancer diagnosis was like a doctor telling her she had a cold. When Sadiqa and I told her about my diagnosis over breakfast after the colonoscopy, it was like a doctor telling her I had a cold. Ma is nearly unflappable, a steadying force on my emotive Paps, who survived prostate cancer a decade ago. “We will deal with it,” she said that day, as she always says, no matter the adversity. She hits us with that Harriet Tubman look when we slow down. Wallowing in self-pity is a capital crime in her book.