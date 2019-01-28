The bad press fed by these behaviors has mostly been taken up with the question of whether, by the prevailing standards of good criminal-defense work, the president’s legal team is doing the best job for their client. The supposition is that the best defense is the one celebrated in film and lore: “getting the client off,” winning the case. Giuliani and his lawyers are seen as falling short of that standard of sound legal representation. They are criticized for harming their client’s chances of winning.

Less pronounced in this commentary is the broader responsibility that lawyers might recognize in representing the president of the United States. Because Trump is not just any criminal defendant, the performance of his lawyers in this episode will not be judged solely by whether his lawyers can claim to have won or lost. The case, and so necessarily the representation itself, is laden with lasting consequences for the public interest. While the president has the final say on how his defense is shaped and managed, his lawyers have an independent role to play and decisions to make— and these are not defined by the narrowest possible constructions of what is best for Trump as their client. The choices confronting these lawyers invariably present the question: Is what may be appropriate and generally expected in the defense of any client involved in a criminal investigation, acceptable in the representation of the president of the United States?

The rules of professional responsibility do not provide detailed guidance, but the Model Rules do authorize lawyers to advise clients with appropriate reference to "moral, economic, social, and political factors that may be relevant to the client’s situation.” The explanatory comment accompanying the rule concedes that “a lawyer is not a moral advisor as such,” but that “moral and ethical considerations impinge upon most legal questions and may decisively influence how the law will be applied.”

A lawyer representing the president in a criminal case is not obligated to take any these non-legal factors into consideration. But the lawyer for the president would seem to be among those who, in making strategic judgments, would have the most compelling reason to look beyond their client’s narrowly construed personal legal interests.

Lies told by the president or by his lawyers in defending against prosecutors or impeachment erode public confidence in the government and further inflame America’s partisan divide. The best possible case for the client need not be a tapestry woven out of outright falsehoods. A constitutional defense can be more or less responsibly drawn, with short-term interests balanced against the longer development of the law governing presidential immunities and privileges. It matters how Trump’s lawyers are readying a robust challenge to protect against the disclosure of evidence on a claim of executive privilege. They have important judgments to make in sculpting their theory of presidential immunity from obstruction of justice.