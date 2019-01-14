Though the regulation of immigration has been deemed a federal responsibility since at least the 1880s, state and local governments do have some scope to affect immigration policy at the margins, and a number of jurisdictions have sought to broaden it. Whereas Congress has been deadlocked on immigration for years, partisan sorting is such that some states and localities have sizable majorities that favor either restrictionist or admissionist policies, and state and local political entrepreneurs have sought to capitalize on that fact.

They are, in the words of Heather Gerken, the dean of Yale Law School, “ dissenting by deciding .” Instead of simply denouncing federal immigration policies they reject, they are exercising power in ways that reflect majority opinion in their own backyards, even when it is at odds with the national political settlement. Just as Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona’s Maricopa County made his name by championing restrictionist policies at the local level, in keeping with the sensibilities of his core constituency, Newsom and De Blasio have moved decisively in the opposite direction, embracing an admissionism that takes pride in defying, or rather resisting, federal immigration-enforcement efforts.

With their health-care initiatives, Newsom and De Blasio are staking out new ground. Since the 1980s, self-described sanctuary jurisdictions, which now include California and New York City, have pledged not to cooperate with federal immigration-enforcement efforts, or at least to do so only selectively. Though the sanctuary movement started out as a self-consciously radical Reagan-era protest, it entered the mainstream as a pragmatic public-safety measure that could appeal to centrist sensibilities. Later on, a number of states moved to grant unauthorized immigrants driver’s licenses. The Democratic Party consensus has moved considerably from 2007, when then-Senator Hillary Clinton felt obliged to oppose the idea , to 2015, when she expressed unqualified support for it . Sold to some as a public-safety measure and to others as a means to help the unauthorized achieve full economic participation in U.S. society, driver’s licenses have proven a crucial pathway to quasi-legalization. In the meritocratic spirit of rewarding “good” unauthorized immigrants—younger people who’ve thrived in formal education and are on the path to remunerative employment, who could be framed as future pillars of the bourgeoisie—admissionist political entrepreneurs pressed for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities. Notably, this too was a policy that cost taxpayers very little.