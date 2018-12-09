On a few occasions during my stay in the UAE, Emiratis spoke to me about the heavy hand of the security apparatus; some were unable to get government jobs because they had a relative with Islamist links, for instance. But they always discussed their troubles in highly general or vague terms—sometimes they used gestures instead of words— and only in safe settings to trusted friends. Emiratis are afraid of the security force, and rightly believe its sovereign decisions cannot be appealed, not even by the country’s rulers.

It is hardly surprising that a foreign researcher asking questions about the country’s security structure would raise eyebrows. Hedges told The Times of London that he was shocked when one of his Emirati friends testified against him—but he shouldn’t have been.

Journalists and researchers in the UAE often have tense encounters with state security personnel. Interrogations are incessant and are engineered to produce a confession, which of course—especially after several hours—seems like a good alternative to torture or deportation.

Hedges told CNN that the initial questioning involved a series of accusations: “They started off as asking me if I was a member of the [British] Foreign Office. Then it went to, are you a member of MI6? And then they [continued] going down this line. This is when they asked me later what rank I was, and they said, are you a second lieutenant, first lieutenant, captain, major? And then in a moment of panic, I was like, yeah, yeah, sure, I’m a captain, just to try and appease them.”

Hedges’ interrogation experience sounded familiar to me. In early 2010, I was working as a reporter in the UAE for The National, an English language daily. After a volcanic eruption in Iceland coated Europe in ash, I was assigned to cover the ensuing flight disruptions, the most dramatic since 9/11. Naturally enough, I went to Abu Dhabi International Airport to speak to the arriving passengers. A man with plain clothes approached me and asked me why I was speaking to travelers. Then another person stepped in and they asked me to come with them. More security men came. One asked me not to “escalate” the situation. I kept saying I was a journalist, merely doing my job. When I suggested that treating journalists roughly would hurt the UAE’s image, one guard scolded me: “Don’t speak about the UAE’s image.” I backed down and stuck to answering questions. Eventually, after checking my credentials, they let me go.

Hedges wasn’t so lucky in part because a local witness had claimed that he was a spy. With that (false) tip in hand, they must have been determined to obtain a confession. Law enforcement in the UAE always err on the side of suspicion. A former British colleague, for instance, was arrested in 2014 after a security guard reported that she’d taken a picture of the Syrian embassy. In the UAE, it’s illegal to photograph an embassy, even if it just happens to be in a picture taken from a distance. Although the police ultimately found no pictures of the embassy in her possession, they still took her into custody. She was questioned for nearly a week.