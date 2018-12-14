The demonization of minorities often precedes more tangible action by repressive governments. Jews who speak out against Orbán may find themselves in the crosshairs of a government that has already restricted the rights of migrants, activists, and Roma.

The cover controversy comes at a time when the Jewish community is at loggerheads with the government over the building of a new Holocaust Museum, known as the House of Fates. Its designer, Mária Schmidt, is both an associate of Orbán’s and a Holocaust distorter. Schmidt has been accused of defending current and historical Hungarian anti-Semites, minimizing the importance of the Holocaust, and vigorously asserting that the WW II-era government of Hungary had little or nothing to do with the mass murder of the majority of the country’s Jewish population. Until very recently, she owned Figyelő .

Figyelő’s cover image drew denunciations from the Israeli government, the American Jewish Committee, Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, and World Jewish Congress President Ron Lauder, who appealed directly to Orbán. In refusing to condemn it, Orbán used the laughable excuse that to denounce anti-Semitism would somehow restrict the freedom of the press.

First, condemnation of anti-Semitism from a political leader wouldn’t violate free speech; to speak out against hateful expression is different from censoring it. Second, Orbán has absolutely no standing to talk about a free press. His propaganda dominates the media as he issues directives not only to government outlets but also to his oligarchic allies who increasingly control private media companies. By starving opposition outlets of advertising dollars, Orbán and his cronies have forced many to close. As of 2017, the government or Orbán allies controlled 90 percent of all Hungarian media, and Magyar Nemzet, one of only two major opposition newspapers, was forced to shut down earlier this year.

Controlling the press is only one component of Orbán’s authoritarianism, which also includes his rampant corruption, undermining an independent judiciary, rigging electoral systems, attacks on human rights organizations, and a crackdown on refugees and other migrants. Orbán calls it an “illiberal democracy.” Others call it “soft fascism.” By any name, Orbán has all but destroyed Hungary’s young democracy.

Ominously, Orbán is a pioneer. Across the west, from Poland to Brazil to, yes, the United States, democratically elected leaders are, to varying degrees, attacking fundamental democratic institutions and principles. There’s a long history, especially in Europe, of authoritarian leaders exploiting anti-Semitism. If he actually had zero tolerance for anti-Semitism, as he claims, he would immediately have denounced the cover of Figyelő.

Instead, as he has throughout his tenure, he has continued to stoke xenophobia and wink at anti-Semites. So it is up to defenders of democracy and freedom, both in Hungary and elsewhere, to ensure that his disgraceful behavior comes with a cost.

