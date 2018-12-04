Once Obama left office, however, and the horror in Yemen grew worse, Democrats began to shift. One reason was partisanship: They were less inclined to give a Republican president the benefit of the doubt, especially one so brazenly uninterested in constraining Saudi abuses. In June of last year, all but five Senate Democrats voted against selling the Saudis $500 million worth of precision guided munitions. This March, Senator Bernie Sanders tried something more radical. Invoking the War Powers Act, he proposed ending all U.S. military operations in Yemen except those targeting Al Qaeda. All but ten Democrats voted to pull America out of the war.

Since then, Democratic support for the conflict has collapsed. In September, Hoyer and Engel—who in 2016 wouldn’t even vote against selling cluster bombs to the Saudis—signed onto a House version of Sanders’ bill to pull America out of the war. And on Wednesday, when Sanders’ legislation came up again, every Democrat who had voted against it in March flipped, and voted to discharge the bill from committee. Powered by unanimous Democratic support, the move to discharge the bill passed.

That’s just the beginning of a process. The Senate is expected to take a second procedural vote in the coming days, and if the bill clears that hurdle, senators could vote on final passage this week. The Trump administration has threatened a veto. But if Democrats hold together, as they are likely to do, they’ll only need a couple of Republicans to carry the day.

What explains the shift among Democrats since this spring? Of course, Riyadh’s murder of Jamal Khashoggi has turned opinion against Saudi Arabia. But something deeper is at work. In explaining their decision to invoke the War Powers Act, Democratic staffers I talked to explicitly compared this period to the era in which it was introduced: The final years of the Vietnam War.

By 1973, when Congress passed the War Powers Act, the Cold War was thawing: The Nixon administration was pursuing détente with the Soviet Union and an opening to China. As the hysteria eased, liberals pursued two goals. First, they tried to restore congressional oversight of foreign policy after decades in which fear of communism had enabled the rise of an “imperial presidency.” In addition to the War Powers Act, which forbids presidents from sending troops into harm’s way for more than 60 days without a vote of Congress, Congress in 1975 created the Church Committee, which unearthed massive abuses by the CIA and FBI. The following year, Congress passed The Arms Control Export Act, the very law Democratic Senators have used to try to keep the U.S. from selling weapons to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen.

But the liberals of the 1970s weren’t only trying to restrain a reckless and unaccountable executive branch. They were trying to remove anti-communism from its central position in American foreign policy. In 1972, Democrats nominated George McGovern, who said American foreign policy “has been based on an obsession with an international Communist conspiracy that existed more in our minds than in reality.” Four years later, America elected Jimmy Carter, who a few months into office declared that, “we are now free of that inordinate fear of Communism which once led us to embrace any dictator who joined us in our fear” and “to adopt the flawed principles and tactics of our adversaries.”