Those outside of the conservative Christian world might be tempted to dismiss all this as the desperate gasps of a shrinking group of fundamentalists. But there is a larger lesson at the center of this fiasco that deserves our collective attention, because this sort of reflexive condemnation isn’t restricted to Christian communities. We are living at a moment in which uncertainty is equated with weakness. When it comes to complex and consequential issues, will we offer space and grace for people to make up their minds?

Most of the world’s major religions place immense value on the spiritual discipline of discernment, which is the often-tedious practice of seeking what is right, true, and noble. It is not an easy task, nor can it be done hastily. Christianity—the faith that Daigle’s critics claim to practice—has held discernment in especially high regard.

The Bible is packed of stories about priests, prophets, and patriarchs struggling with spiritual matters. In one of in the Old Testament’s most renowned tales, for example, Jacob wrestles with an angel of God throughout an entire night and walks away with a limp. Many Christians have interpreted this as a metaphor for a discerning life in which spiritual seekers grapple with divine mysteries and wind up changed. The New Testament speaks of discernment in a more didactic way, encouraging all God-seekers to behave like Jacob intellectually—by thinking carefully about weighty matters, employing prayer, and seeking wise council along the way.

Modern American Christians, however, often make little room for wrestling. Christian pastors, authors, college professors, and even musicians are required by their audiences to have clearly defined and articulated positions on every major issue du jour—especially when it comes to culture war flashpoints like gay marriage. Even appearing on a show hosted by a lesbian woman, as Daigle did, was viewed by some conservatives as religious misconduct.

Read: Gay marriage and the future of evangelical colleges

The early Christian church strove to practice discernment with patience. When a contentious issue arose, leaders would be summoned from around the globe, which was quite a time-consuming task. Numerous ecumenical councils were called between the 4th and 8th centuries to resolve disagreements and consider how Christian teachings should be understood in light of current events. For these early Christians, discernment was a slow process. It could take years of debate and contemplation, and almost always required the participation and input of a broad community before any type of decision was made. Even when a verdict was reach, dissenting opinions were more often heard than stifled.

Today, however, we live in the age of the internet and the age of individualism. Decisions about major issues are made quickly and, too often, in isolation. People may decide their views over the span of 7-minute cable-news segments, even regarding complex topics with far-reaching consequences. Daigle was attacked for admitting that she has been influenced by listening to her many gay friends and is having ongoing conversations about the matter. One might think that having serious dialogue about important theological and political issues—and hearing the testimonies of those directly affected by them—would be laudable. But not in this moment, not on this issue, not for Daigle.