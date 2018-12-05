Although the Republican Party has grown more conservative in recent years, and the Democratic Party has grown more liberal, the Democrats rely far more on conservative voters than the GOP does on liberal voters. According to Pew, only 4 percent of Republicans identify as liberal, 27 percent as moderate, and 68 percent as conservative. By contrast, 46 percent of Democrats identify as liberal—a large increase from 2000, when it was only 28 percent, but far less than the percentage of Republicans who identify as conservatives. Moderates account for 37 percent of Democratic voters, and conservatives 15 percent.

That asymmetry means that Democrats are forced to appeal to groups that lean Republican in order to win. This sometimes leads to comically awkward pandering—think of former Vermont Governor Howard Dean declaring he wants to be president for the guy who has a Confederate Flag on his truck, or Hillary Clinton needling Barack Obama over his lack of support from “hard working voters, white voters.” When a Democrat with statewide or national ambitions does antagonize one of these conservative-leaning groups, whether it’s Obama describing Clinton primary voters as “clinging to guns and religion,” or Clinton saying that half of Trump supporters are racist, it is a potentially campaign-ending gaffe.

Contrast that with a Republican senator like Ted Cruz, who accused his Democratic rival of trying to make Texas like California, “right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair.” When Democrats trash Republican-leaning constituencies, it’s a political catastrophe. When Republicans trash Democratic-leaning constituencies, it’s Tuesday.

A premature autopsy of Beto O’Rourke’s run against Cruz, in which he came within three points of unseating the incumbent, argued that, “Democrats win in red states...not by painting bold contrasts but by minimizing differences.” This was a bit of a strange assessment—O’Rourke did far better than a number of more conservative Democrats running in other states, who got wiped out; he helped Democrats overwhelm Republicans in dozens of downballot races; and he came closer than any Democrat in a generation of winning a statewide race in Texas. But it underscores the point that, unlike Republicans, Democrats cannot afford to alienate huge swaths of the population and still expect to win big races. O’Rourke came close not because he trashed prospective Cruz voters or even Cruz himself—but because he offered the kind of unifying, starry-eyed liberal rhetoric that has proven successful for certain Democrats in the past.

This asymmetry isn’t just ideological. Forty-three percent of white voters are Democrats, compared to 51 percent of white voters who lean GOP. That means that white voters remain an essential part of the Democratic coalition—which is precisely why Fox News and other conservative media outlets spend so much time on culture-war red meat, fomenting white panic about diversity and telling their audiences that Democrats are racist against white people, or want to take away Christmas. But unlike the Republican Party, Democrats must also draw support from black, Latino, and Asian voters—meaning they can’t afford to antagonize them, and must be responsive to their interests.