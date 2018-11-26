What explains the rapid growth of geographic polarization in the United States? One popular theory, most famously articulated by the journalist Bill Bishop in his 2008 book, The Big Sort, is that Americans choose to live in neighborhoods where most residents share beliefs similar to their own. As Bishop writes, “Americans [have been] busy creating social resonators, and the hum that filled the air was the reverberated and amplified sound of their own voices and beliefs.” Residential mobility, as Bishop sees it, leads to echo-chamber neighborhoods where people can avoid interacting with anyone who disagrees with them on political issues.

In a variant of this theory, political sorting is an unintended consequence of sorting based on lifestyle attributes that, for whatever reason, correlate with political beliefs. Political tastes are simply brought along for the ride as conservatives who pine for three-car garages move to the suburbs and liberals who yearn for mass transit move downtown.

These theories are intuitively appealing, but they have two serious shortcomings. First, most people are highly constrained in where they can choose to live—by their jobs, their family, and the housing market. No matter how strongly a liberal new arrival to the Bay Area might like to live in the comfortable embrace of dense and leftwing San Francisco, unless she can afford the city’s sky high rents, she’ll have no choice but to settle for the region’s sprawling and (relatively) conservative periphery.

Second, Americans move a lot. The census bureau’s Current Population Survey typically finds that around 12 percent of respondents moved within the past year. This high turnover rate means that unless partisans are much more likely to move to a co-partisan neighborhood than an opposite-party one, all that shuffling around would tend to homogenize and smooth out their distribution, like sugar cubes stirred into a cup of coffee.

Recently, we tried to measure the strength of partisan bias in location choices. We examined every registered voter who moved from one location to another within the state of Florida between 2008 and 2010 (approximately 1.1 million people), as well as an additional random sample of 50,000 voters who moved from one state to another between 2005 and 2016. We compared the new neighborhood choices of registered Democrats to those of demographically similar Independents and registered Republicans who moved from the same zip code. (We might, for example, have compared the new neighborhoods of two white, 45-year old men who both moved out of the 33609 zip code in Tampa, one a Republican and the other a Democrat.)

Our results confirm that Democrats systematically choose denser, more walkable, and more Democratic-voting neighborhoods when they move than do Republicans leaving the same place. However, the magnitudes of these partisan biases are quite small.