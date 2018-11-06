As voters headed to the polls Tuesday, the Associated Press reported an ominous statistic: “More than 40 states use computerized voting machines that are more than a decade old or are no longer manufactured.” A voting machine that’s been around that long is at least as old as the very first iPhone that Apple released way back in 2007.

In a high-stakes situation that requires many hundreds of people to use the same piece of technology without a glitch, would you rely on this old thing?

Mike Segar / Reuters

Many Americans went to polling places that relied on even older, less well-designed technology. They encountered impediments to voting. Individually, any one of the following stories could be forgiven in a country as big as ours. But taken together, they ought to embarrass a wealthy democracy.

Here’s a partial survey of what happened:

In South Carolina, machines were changing votes—a “calibration issue,” an election official told The State.

“In Georgia,” The Washington Post reported, “voters waited more than four hours to vote at an elementary school in suburban Atlanta, where some voting machines were not working at the start of the day.” (Problems were reported elsewhere in the state, too.)

The Detroit Free Press reported:

Michigan voters are being turned away from the polls, or left waiting in seemingly interminable lines, in various metro Detroit locations so far on Election Day. Rex Nagy, a voter in Redford Township, said that his polling place at Pierce Middle School was relying on just one voting machine that he was told had not been tested before Tuesday morning. Everything was at a standstill while around 100 people waited for it to get fixed. From 7:50 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Nagy saw about half the line leave to go to work, he said. Although Redford Township said the issue was resolved in around a half-hour, Nagy noted the line was still backed up.