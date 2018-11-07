Rahm Emanuel: The new metropolitan majority

Oversight Committee Democrats want private emails written by Ivanka Trump, Trump Organization documents pertaining to foreign payments, documents pertaining to sexual-assault allegations against Customs and Border Patrol employees, documents pertaining to putting a citizenship question on the 2020 census, a hearing to secure testimony from Steve Bannon, documents pertaining to allegations of political retaliation against the State Department, and much, much, much more.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee intend to ask the IRS to turn over Trump’s tax returns, Ari Melber reported on MSNBC Tuesday night, raising the prospect that the public will finally find out what exactly the president has been so determined to hide from us.

Other questions abound. What is the full financial relationship between Trump, his family business, and the autocrats who run the country of Saudi Arabia? What is the nature of the Trump Organization’s ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard? How credible are the sexual-misconduct allegations that more than 20 women made against Trump, and to how many women has he paid hush money?

At The New York Times, David Leonhardt and Ian Prasad Philbrick compiled their own list of credible corruption allegations against Trump.

Among them:

“Officials from foreign governments have realized they can curry favor with Trump by spending money at his properties. The list of governments includes Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Turkey, China, India, Afghanistan and Qatar.”

“In May, an Indonesian real-estate project that involves the Trump Organization reportedly received a $500 million loan from a company owned by the Chinese government. Two days later, Trump tweeted that he was working to lift sanctions on a Chinese telecommunications firm with close ties to the government—over the objections of both Republicans and Democrats in Congress. He ultimately did lift the sanctions.”

“Trump suggested to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in February 2017 that Abe grant a coveted operating license to a casino company owned by Sheldon Adelson, who donated at least $20 million to Trump’s presidential campaign.”

There is much, much more on their list, too.

And don’t forget the list that Republicans made of the matters that they expected their Democratic rivals to probe if they retook the House.

Axios published a partial version last summer:

Trump’s tax returns

Trump-family businesses—and whether they comply with the Constitution’s emoluments clause, including the Chinese trademark grant to the Trump Organization

Trump’s dealings with Russia, including the president’s preparation for his meeting with Vladimir Putin

The payment to Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels

James Comey’s firing

Trump’s firing of U.S. attorneys

Trump’s proposed transgender ban for the military

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s business dealings

White House staff’s personal email use

Cabinet-secretary travel, office expenses, and other misused perks

Discussion of classified information at Mar-a-Lago

Jared Kushner’s ethics-law compliance

Dismissal of members of the EPA board of scientific counselors

The travel ban

Family-separation policy

Hurricane response in Puerto Rico

Election security and hacking attempts

White House security clearances

A serial liar heads the executive branch. The appearance of impropriety that surrounds him is unsurpassed in the post-Watergate era. And the Constitution charges Congress with checking his abuses. Republicans have disgraced themselves over the past two years by failing to probe matters as basic as what business relationships and other conflicts divide Trump’s loyalties between the country’s interests and his family’s interests as he presides over U.S. foreign policy.

Now there is an opportunity to uncover the truth. If Democrats waste it—if they fail to push hard enough or widely enough for answers, or if they overreach, indulging in rhetoric that doesn’t hold up under scrutiny to win a news cycle at the cost of their longer-term credibility—they will not deserve the show of trust that America’s voters just bestowed.