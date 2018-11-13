Our clients sit in our office for hours at a time and share horrific stories of the violence they suffered in their home countries, and of the children, parents, and siblings they were forced to leave behind. Despite everything they have lived through, they bring tremendous warmth and generosity. They also bring their tremendous faith in America, a country that they believe can and should offer them protection.

Trump’s proclamation and new interim regulations fly in the face of that belief. The administration plans to restrict asylum only to those who present themselves at ports of entry; people entering the country via the southern border in any other way would be limited to much more circumscribed forms of relief that would not include reuniting with their family members, obtaining a green card, or a path to citizenship. The administration also plans to enter into an agreement with Mexico to force asylum seekers traveling through that country to claim protection there instead of in the United States.

At first blush, these rules may not seem extreme. But the “ports of entry” restriction ignores the fact that Customs and Border Protection routinely turns away people even after they have asked to apply for asylum. As one woman told the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, “I told [the CBP official] that I wasn’t from here, that I was from Honduras, and that I wanted asylum. He told me that there was no longer asylum for Hondurans … I started to explain why I couldn’t return and what I was fleeing from, but he interrupted me and said that everyone comes with the same story, that he couldn’t help me.”

The administration’s Mexico agreement, moreover, is not a viable solution. The asylum system in Mexico is still nascent; the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance, for example, employs fewer than 60 adjudication officers, and they are severely overworked. Asylum grant rates are notoriously low, especially for children, and many applicants are summarily returned to their home countries without being properly screened for protection.

Even as the Trump administration’s proposals tarnish America’s reputation as a country welcoming to “huddled masses,” they directly contravene the spirit and letter of the Refugee Act of 1980, in which Congress “declare[d] that it is the historic policy of the United States to respond to the urgent needs of persons subject to persecution in their homelands.” The statute specifically provides that people can apply for asylum if they are “physically present” in the U.S., “ whether or not [they arrived] at a designated port of arrival … irrespective of [their] status .”

And while the administration contends that people arriving from Central America “appear to have no lawful basis for admission into our country,” asylum law does not require any such thing. (Here the administration seems to be conflating asylum-seeking and unlawful entry.)