We know virtually nothing about the specifics of the charges against Assange, leaving the question of which criminal statutory authority the government has relied upon open to speculation. Are these Espionage Act charges for publishing leaked classified information? Are these computer hacking or fraud charges under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act? Are they conspiracy charges for seeking to defraud the United States by way of interfering with the lawful execution of the 2016 election? No one knows yet.

If the indictment concerns criminal activities that are independent of any theoretical journalistic action, all but the most hardened Assange fans will likely join me in calling for his immediate extradition, prosecution, and (likely) conviction. Being a journalist does not provide immunity from criminal liability for non-journalistic acts, such as hacking email accounts or private systems. Engaging in that type of misconduct is not necessary to conducting invasive and effective investigative journalism. In fact, journalists at traditional media outlets receive considerable legal training in order to avoid running afoul of the limits of their First Amendment protections.

What about the publication of the leaked Manning-era documents, or the more recent Vault 7 classified leaks? The Obama administration had an institutional policy that concluded prosecuting Assange for the mere publication of classified documents was too controversial and legally risky: A successful prosecution could serve as the foundation for future misuse of that authority to clamp down on more traditional media outlets.

If the Trump administration has uncovered evidence that alters that factual analysis, however, that may have provided an opening to pursue prosecution that would not risk going down the slippery slope that concerned the Obama administration. Is there evidence that Assange (and WikiLeaks writ large) received financial or nonmonetary support from foreign governments, particularly in the course of the 2016-election document dumps? Is there sufficient evidence that Assange was not merely an unwitting fool but rather a cognizant partner in the conspiracy to defraud the United States that has resulted in numerous indictments by the special counsel against Russian nationals? If so, all bets are off.

If none of those things are true, though, and the indictment is simply about the publication of classified materials, I would be publicly and adamantly opposed to that prosecution succeeding. I say this despite my personal disgust for Assange, whom I view as a narcissistic egomaniac with an apparent personal grudge against the intelligence apparatuses of the Western democracies. Under certain circumstances, I would shed no tears in watching Assange spend the rest of his days in prison.