In 2000, an Oklahoma jury sentenced Murphy to death. Oklahoma appellate courts affirmed the sentence.

Murphy’s main ground of state appeal was his claim that he suffers from intellectual disability. (Under Supreme Court precedent, an intellectually disabled defendant cannot be executed.) But the state courts held he hadn’t proved the disability. Next, he filed a federal habeas corpus petition. The case was assigned to the Federal Public Defender office for the District of Oklahoma. The FPD lawyer to whom it came, Lisa McCalmont, was a noted legal foe of the death penalty; she was also a geologist, and understood the complexity of mineral rights and land titles. She realized that Oklahoma might not have had jurisdiction over the crime.

Oklahoma is second only to California in number of Native American residents. Before statehood, it was originally called “Indian Territory.” The tortured history of Indian removal, the later assault on Native ownership of land when Oklahoma became a state, and the abundance of oil and gas resources under the soil have created there a complex patchwork of parcels of state territory, federal land, and what is called, under a federal statute, “Indian country.”

The legal term “Indian country” refers to three kinds of land: existing Indian reservations; “dependent communities” (such as housing projects) maintained off reservation by the federal government for the benefit of recognized tribes; and remaining Indian allotments. Allotments are parcels of land that were originally part of reservations. During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the federal government decided to break up the reservations. They sold small parcels to tribal members, and transferred “surplus” reservation land to non-Indians. During the allotment era, tribes lost more than 60 percent of their land base. But some allotted land is still owned by the original Native families; under the law, that land remains Indian country.

McCalmont, the federal defender, thought that the new crime scene might still be part of an Indian allotment. Research revealed that it had originally been allotted to an individual member of the MCN. In 2004, one of that member’s descendants still maintained a small ownership interest—1/12 of the subsurface mineral rights.

That ownership might make it Indian country, and that possibility had implications for Murphy’s case. A 1885 federal statute called the Major Crimes Act governs most serious crimes committed in Indian country. Indian people charged with these crimes fall under exclusive federal jurisdiction. If the crime scene was Indian country, the state would have had no authority to try Murphy, and his conviction would have to be set aside.

Murphy went back to court with that claim and another: Even if the road was not allotment land, the petition argued, it was still Indian country. Why? Because, the lawyers argued, all the surrounding land was still part of the huge MCN reservation guaranteed under an 1832 treaty with the United States.