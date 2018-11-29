Now maybe more than ever the personal is political. And yet, not every political decision has to be taken personally.

A couple of weeks after the suspension, Skipper and I shared a meal at a small diner in Hartford, Connecticut. Before we even sat down for breakfast, we hugged. I wanted Skipper to know I didn’t have any hard feelings. He wanted me to know that despite the attacks from the White House, his belief in my ability remained unchanged. We laughed together.

Granted, to be totally honest, I wasn’t sure what, exactly, our relationship would look like going forward. I was even less sure when, two months after he suspended me, Skipper stunned the entire sports media world by resigning from his position, citing substance addiction. And—again, being totally honest—I was pretty surprised when Skipper called me in October to ask if I’d moderate a Q & A with him at a technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

Our reunion was pretty different from that last meal in Hartford, and not just because of the foreign location. ESPN felt like a long time ago. I’d started work here at The Atlantic, and Skipper had rebounded, too. He’d taken a job as chairman of the Perform Group-owned subscriber service DAZN, (pronounced “da zone”), a sports streaming service that recently signed mega deals with superstar boxer Canelo Alvarez and Major League Baseball.

I accepted Skipper’s invitation in part because I needed some clarity. So much had gone unsaid, and so much still needed to be said.

In Lisbon, Skipper described his departure from ESPN as “inelegant.” I can’t argue there. But sometimes even the most extreme circumstances can lead you exactly to the place where you need to be, often without you realizing you needed to be there in the first place.

Skipper spoke metaphorically, as he often does, to explain the sense of peaceful stillness he had in his new position.

“If every day of your life for 20 years, you woke up and the wind was blowing at 40 miles per hour, you would assume every day that the wind would blow at 40 miles an hour. And if suddenly the wind is blowing at 5 miles an hour, you go, damn, there’s a lot of things I don’t have to worry about, if the wind’s not blowing at 40 miles an hour, right? It’s easier to walk, you know? You get adjusted to what I would call, extreme situations. A job of that scale is like a 40-mile-an-hour wind every day. But you get up every day and walk in a 40-mile-an-hour wind and you don’t think it’s weird. That’s probably why I had the haircut that I had before. You can’t have hair. You can’t fly a kite, because it’ll go nuts. Now, I can fly a kite and I can grow hair.”

I asked Skipper if he had any regrets about how he handled my situation. I sensed his hesitation, and understood it. We’re both trying to move on.

Skipper said that, although as a rule he thought he was most effective as a manager if his colleagues didn’t see him get angry, “if you occasionally get upset, it helps them realize the gravity of the situation and I think it did do that.” Still, he said, “I believe you always need to try to be dispassionate, deal with only facts and the situation, keep it in perspective. And by the way, none of this is life and death. It’s the business of sports and I generally manage to keep that in perspective, [even given] how important, how profound ESPN’s business is.”

Perspective builds over time. The Trump ordeal was just a juicy headline, not a relationship-defining event. I don’t owe Skipper anything (and vice versa), but he did change my life. I left ESPN a better journalist than when I started there, in large part because of Skipper. I’m rooting for his success because he so heavily invested in mine.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.