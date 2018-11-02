Remembering the Holocaust, but not the Jews

In 2017, just a week after Trump took office, he marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a solemn proclamation. “It is with a heavy heart and somber mind that we remember and honor the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust,” the statement began. But unlike most previous presidents marking the day, Trump didn’t mention Jews, the primary targets of Hitler’s genocide.

In response to criticism, the White House doubled down, noting that Jews weren’t the only people killed in the Holocaust. In 2018, though, it released a statement much more in line with past commemorations from other presidents: “The Holocaust, known in Hebrew as ‘Shoah,’ was the culmination of the Nazi regime's ‘Final Solution to the Jewish Question,’ an attempt to eradicate the Jewish population in Europe.”

Other countries, too, have downplayed the centrality of Jews in the Holocaust in order to focus on the plight of other victims, often for nationalistic purposes—among them the Soviet Union, which minimized Jewish murder to play up Russian suffering and heroism; and Hungary, which promptly and conveniently seemed to forget, when it fell under Soviet occupation after World War II, that it had allied with Hitler during the Holocaust.

The 2017 White House statement found some fans on the far right. Andrew Anglin, the publisher of the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, also doesn’t buy into what he called the “alleged” Holocaust narrative. Richard Spencer, the white supremacist and alt-right ideologue, praised the president’s statement for its “de-Judification” of the Holocaust. He also argued that the president is on his side: “Trump is a white nationalist, so to speak, he is ‘alt-right’ whether he likes it or not,” Spencer said in an interview at the time.

America First

Trump’s campaign for president lacked any substantive policy proposals, but the creed “America First” illuminated the way he saw international relations and America’s place in the world. “We will not be ripped off anymore,” he told the New York Times. America would no longer be at the whim of other countries. (David Sanger, the Times reporter who interviewed Trump, was actually the first to use the phrase, in a question; Trump then riffed on it, and eventually added it to his campaign lexicon.)

Julian Zelizer: Trump Needs to Demilitarize His Rhetoric

But the “America First” as a political slogan traces back to the early 20th century. It was most prominently used by the aviator Charles Lindbergh and other isolationists in the debates before the Second World War. Lindbergh gave an infamous 1941 speech arguing against America’s involvement in World War II. He blamed “the Jewish race,” among others, for “pushing this country toward war.” Jews, he suggested, were not sufficiently American and did not have the country’s best interests at heart.