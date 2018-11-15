Read: Kim Kardashian’s private firefighters expose America’s fault lines

The whole trip of about 50 miles takes anywhere from one and a half to three hours. It’s both as boring as it sounds and yet also life-threatening and full of drama. In addition, it gives you plenty of time to brood on your failures and disappointments and how little you’ve achieved in life and how little time is left for you and how you are wasting your few remaining years (if you don’t crash in the next ten minutes) in a slow-moving, carbon-spewing pointless exercise in late capitalism, climate destruction, and poor urban planning. This is the place where people tell you always to have a full tank so you can get out in case of an earthquake. No one is getting out.

Friends from elsewhere laugh when Angelenos describe these transportational sagas, but that’s how life is lived here, unless you’re a screenwriter and can stay home all day, just popping out to Starbucks for an occasional public tussle with your laptop.

It’s tough out there on the asphalt. You’re trapped. And you feel trapped.

Sometimes, while re-reading the license plate ahead of me for the hundredth time and thinking about the futility of switching lanes, I call to mind an aborted alternate terror plan of the San Bernardino Christmas-party shooters. They had an idea that they would launch an attack on the 91 with pipe bombs and machine guns. Obviously not that familiar with this particular road, they included an unnecessary first step: they would drop tire-ripping glass shards and nails from an overpass to stop traffic before beginning the assault. Dumb. The 91 never moves. Probably there are commuters on there who’ve been trying to get home for years. No need for the glass and nails.

And as if it weren’t bad enough to be locked in traffic, thinking about terrorist attacks, freeway catastrophists (a group larger than the Democratic Party in Southern California) must add fire to the list of possible obstructions, possible fates. I have actually driven, in another fire season, past, and toward, and through fires that threatened the roads. In 2003, I covered a Simi Valley fire for a book I was writing. Fires licked at the edges of the 118 and we all sort of shimmied together toward the center barrier of the road to stay away; you can see this behavior in videos from the fires now.

Dickens or Tana French may be on the audio system, but fire is igniting my imagination. To think of myself as fuel for a mad inferno, stuck in my stupid car, is too awful to contemplate, and yet I am contemplating it. And, yes, I know that the fact that I am here to contemplate it means I’m lucky. So far, the Camp and Woolsey fires have killed at least 59 people; at least seven were found burned in their cars.