Lisa Lucas doesn’t want to overemphasize the role of these two authors: “There was no trend in publishing that inspired this prize. We didn’t say, ‘Oh man, gotta get into that Ferrante fever,” she jokes. “This is a permanent prize!” But books like these make “all translated books rise,” she says. “A person who has a great experience reading an author from another country in translation is more likely to go to a bookstore and look for another.”

In 2018, American literature no longer means literature written by Americans, for Americans, about America. It means literature that, wherever it comes from, whatever nation it describes, American readers recognize as relevant to them, as familiar. Foreign is no longer foreign.

That said, the question of how “foreign” a translation should “feel” provokes fierce disagreement. When you open a translated novel from overseas, do you want to sense its author’s French, German, Swedish, Spanish or Italian sensibility, even if that breaks the spell of your reading experience? Or do you want to feel as if the book had magically converted itself into flawless, easeful English, attuned to your own idiom? (This is called the “foreignization vs. domestication” debate.) And should a translation hew closely to the language and structure of the original, or should it recraft the language to appeal to the target audience? (This is the “faithfulness” question.) Hardly anyone agrees—not editors, not scholars, not translators, and not readers. This makes it difficult even for experts to reach a consensus on which translated new books, by unfamiliar authors and translators, should be singled out for praise. Another difficulty is that few have read the translated books in the original language, which means that most base their assessments on their opinion of the English, not knowing to what extent it reflects the ur-text.

That’s why Lucas prefers to avoid using the word “best” when she discusses the prize contenders. “There are always going to be people who object to which books are chosen,” she says. “They’ll say, “this should have been on the long list, this should have been on the finalists list, this or that book should have won.” To her mind, all the books win; because the act of nominating them “generates energy, conversation and critique;” the prize is not a competition, but an affirmation.

Collectively, the five titles on the National Book Foundation’s shortlist for the Translated Literature prize demonstrate the transformation and continuity of America’s investment in international voices. Three of the books come from two houses that formed only in the last 15 years—Archipelago, with Love, by Hanne Orstavik, translated from the Norwegian by Martin Aitken; and Europa, with Disoriental (translated from French) and Trick, by Domenico Starnone, translated from the Italian by Jhumpa Lahiri. A fourth title, The Emissary, by Yoko Tawada, translated from the Japanese by Margaret Mitsutani, comes from the venerable independent house New Directions. Only one of the books, Flights, by Olga Tokarczuk, translated from the Polish by Jennifer Croft, (Flights won the Man Booker International prize in May) comes from one of New York’s “big five” houses (Hachette, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Penguin Random House, and Simon & Schuster). It was published by Riverhead, a division of Penguin Random House.

Still, there is room for progress. All five of the shortlisted books feature the translator’s name on the title page; but only two put it on the cover. One of these, Trick, presumably, does so because its translator, Lahiri, a Pulitzer-prize-winning novelist, is better known in the United States than its author. Imagine that: Reading for the translator.

